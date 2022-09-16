Pokemon GO dataminers reveal adventure features, Pokedex filter, Goyang Safari Zone, and more

Pokemon GO is a mobile title that is never lacking in terms of events, and the recent Test Your Mettle event is a good example of this. While Pokemon GO events are enjoyable on their own, they tend to leave players wondering about what may come next. Niantic certainly divulges information, but the game's community also has plenty of dataminers that provide extra context and content previews.

One such group is known as Pokeminers, and they recently released a large bevy of mined information from the game files on September 15, 2022. Pokeminers' update post on September 15 detailed a large collection of new content that may very well be arriving in Pokemon GO soon.

Pokemon GO: Pokeminers' recent datamine details what's to come for the mobile title

Kartana and Celesteela, the two new Steel-type Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Among the features, Pokeminers found text detailing new Adventure recap subtitles, new mobile notifications that can be seen outside of the game, additional language support, completed NPC dialog, and more. There is a huge amount of information to cover, but Pokeminers did a particularly admirable job of outlining it for the community.

According to Pokeminers, players will receive new Adventure recaps that detail how many kilometers players travel, how many Pokemon they caught, and how many PokeStops they visited. Furthermore, new out-of-game notifications include when no eggs are being incubated, when a nearby gym has space for a player to place a Pokemon, and when a new Pokemon species is nearby that a trainer has not caught yet. Furthermore, text in the datamine reveals the presence of a new filter for the Pokedex, although it's currently unclear as to how this filter will categorize Pokemon in the digital encyclopedia.

Additional features unveiled by Pokeminers center on the revamped Stickers system, which will allegedly provide instructions to new players on how to obtain Stickers and where to obtain seasonal or themed Stickers. On the appraisal front, the three leaders of Pokemon GO's teams will provide additional dialog when appraising a Pokemon's size, including remarking that a trainer's Pokemon may be the largest or smallest of its species. Team GO Rocket may also receive improvements, specifically with complete dialog that brings more variations when encountering Team GO Rocket Grunts.

Lastly, the final major content release that the datamine details is the future Pokemon GO Goyang Safari Zone event. At the start of each hour during the event, the Pokemon Spritzee will have a higher spawn rate, providing players with ample capture opportunities. Goyang Safari attendees will also be able to participate in a PvP cup, known as the Goyang Catch Cup, which will likely restrict trainers to only using Pokemon encountered during the event. It appears that there will also be an exploration challenge for players to undertake as they capture the Pokemon provided in the Safari Zone.

Pokeminers rounded out the end of their post with details pointing to miscellaneous text additions that may or may not make it to the game's upcoming updates. However, the text does appear to indicate that Pokemon GO will now provide official support for Bahasa in Indonesia, expanding on the game's available languages and bringing additional players into the fold who previously may have been restricted by a language barrier.

