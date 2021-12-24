Pokemon GO: Friendship Challenge tasks and rewards

The Friendship Challenge is another way trainers can grab some nice rewards during Pokemon GO’s Holiday Event.

This is yet another two part event in Pokemon GO, and there are several new treats available now that the second half has begun. Bergmite has made its debut, and seven kilometer eggs are available with which trainers can obtain strong Pokemon like Galarian Darumaka. The Friendship Challenge is another perk that has only become active for the second part of the event.

New challenge can give trainers extra encounters with Pokemon

The Friendship Challenge is one of the simpler challenges any trainer can face in Pokemon GO. It consists of five tasks, each of which comes with its own reward when completed. If any trainer can complete all five, they will also get a bonus reward.

For this particular challenge, the rewards are all basically encounters. Most of these Pokemon can also be caught in the wild or through raids, but it’s still nice to have another avenue to encounter them.

The first task on the list is to send five gifts to friends. This will get trainers an encounter with Holiday Pikachu. This version of Pikachu comes with a red cap on its head, so it’s definitely something trainers will want to try and catch.

Holiday Pikachu will also be a reward for the Friendship Challenge (Image via Niantic)

The second task is to trade three Pokemon with a friend. The reward for this will be an encounter with the Generation V Ice-type Vanillite.

The third task requires trainers to send 25 gifts to friends. This will earn them an encounter with Holiday Delibird.

The fourth task is to send gifts three days in a row, but the reward for this task is currently unknown. Only time will tell, but it will likely be an encounter with a different Pokemon.

Finally, the fifth task is to make a new friend, something hopefully all trainers do regularly every now and then. Any trainer who makes a new friend during this event will get three Silver Pinap Berries.

Trainers who complete all five parts of the challenge will get an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime. This version of the Pokemon swaps a Psychic/Fairy typing for Psychic/Ice.

Edited by Siddharth Satish