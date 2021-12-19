The best counters for Delibird in Pokemon GO

During the Holiday Event in Pokemon GO, trainers can get a hold of a special Delibird through Tier 3 Raids.

Along with several other Pokemon who’ve received festive accessories for the event, Delibird now has a ribbon upon its head. Delibird can also be found in the wild, but there shouldn’t be an issue beating this Pokemon in Raids. It may be a jolly fellow, but Delibird cannot handle too many hits in battle.

Which Pokemon can beat Delibird in the quickest time?

Not only is Delibird incredibly frail (90 Defense) but it has a huge type weakness as well. As an Ice-type and Flying-type Pokemon, Delibird gets obliterated by Rock-type moves. All trainers really need is Rock-type coverage somewhere, and even if the Pokemon is low CP it should defeat Delibird easily.

For trainers looking to really speedrun this Raid battle, though, the best possible Pokemon they could use against Delibird is Rampardos. With the combo of Smack Down and Rock Slide, Rampardos annihilates Delibird in a fast 42.4 seconds.

In general, Pokemon with the Smack Down and Rock Slide combo do well against Delibird since both those moves have such high DPS. Other Pokemon with these moves are Tyranitar, Terrakion (who was in a recent Raid Hour), and Gigilath.

Trainers without Rock-type Pokemon can certainly beat Delibird in short timing as well. Ice is also weak to Fire, which means that Mega Charizard Y is guaranteed to be on the top Raid counter rankings for Delibird.

Electric-types also do super effective damage to Delibird. Wild Charge spammers such as Electivire, Magnezone, and Mega Manetric are all great to bring to this Raid battle.

There are also some Steel-types that deal good damage to Delibird. Although they tend to be more defensive, Pokemon like Metagross and Excadril have the DPS to make quick work of this Raid boss.

Examples of common Pokemon that more trainers might have access to that would beat Delibird are Golem, Omastar, Darmanitan and Aggron.

