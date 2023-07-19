Pokemon GO Squirtle Community Day Classic makeup event announced for July 2023

Pokemon GO Squirtle Community Day Classic is set to undergo a do-over, with Niantic recently announcing a makeup event for the same. The initial occasion was marred for plenty of trainers due to technical issues involving logging through the Pokemon Trainer Club. The makeup event has been set for later in July 2023 and will be available to all trainers.

The Squirtle Community Day Classic event originally took place on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Social media was soon filled with plenty of players complaining about the PTC login issue. Niantic acknowledged the troubles and encouraged trainers to use other methods to log in.

Pokemon GO Squirtle Community Day Classic makeup event will be held later in July 2023

The Pokemon GO Squirtle Community Day Classic makeup event will occur on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. As mentioned earlier, it will be available to all trainers around the globe for the stipulated duration.

The event information that you need to be aware of is as follows:

Squirtle will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild.

Evolving Wartortle during the event or up to two hours afterward will result in a Blastoise with the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon [Trainer Battles 80 power & Gyms and raids 90 power].

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available that will reward trainers with encounters with Squirtle wearing sunglasses (shiny variant available).

There's also a ticketed $1 (or the same in any equivalent local currency) Special Research questline that you can purchase for yourself or your friends.

Event bonuses: 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

