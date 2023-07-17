Pokemon GO July 17-23 (2023): Riolu Hatch Day, Rhyhorn Spotlight Hour, and more

Pokemon GO trainers are looking at a dry run for the next few days, with the only notable event happening at the end of the week. The Riolu Hatch Day will feature the Emanation Pokemon in the highlight, with the occasion allowing various egg hatch bonuses. Apart from that, trainers will be able to participate in weekly Spotlight and Raid Hours.

Pokemon GO recently saw the debut of Komala and Snorlax with a nightcap in the Catching Some Z's event. This occasion marked the launch of Pokemon GO Plus+ and Pokemon Sleep.

Players also got their hands on an event-themed Special Research upon pairing the new accessory with the mobile AR title. Those who missed out on it should not fret, as it will be available indefinitely in-game upon pairing.

Riolu Hatch Day, Shiny Lucario, Rhyhorn Spotlight Hour, and more await Pokemon GO players this week

1) Riolu Hatch Day

The Riolu Hatch Day is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. For these three hours, the Emanation Pokemon can hatch from two km eggs.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Get those Incubators ready, Trainers—Hatch Day featuring Riolu is coming July 22!

These specific eggs will drop more frequently from PokeStops that trainers can spin in the game world. Furthermore, they will have more chances of encountering Shiny Riolu egg hatches.

Pokemon GO trainers can evolve Riolu (normal or shiny variant) into Lucario with the help of 50 Riolu Candy. To learn more about the event, check out our guide.

2) Spotlight & Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour event will feature Rhyhorn. The pocket monster will spawn with an increased frequency in the wild. It is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time.

This week's Raid Hour event will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Regieleki will appear more frequently in 5-star Raids. Trainers should prepare for the event accordingly with Regieleki counters.

3) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League cups Pokemon GO players will get to participate in this week are as follows:

July 14 to July 21

Great League

Great League Remix

July 21 to July 28

Great League

Fossil Cup: Great League Edition

4) 5-star and Mega Raid Bosses

This week's Raid schedule includes the following 5-star and Mega Raid bosses in Pokemon GO:

July 13 to July 25

Regieleki as 5-star Raid boss

Mega Blaziken as Mega Raid boss

According to the July 2023 content roadmap, there are two more events left for trainers to enjoy this month beyond this week. These are:

Adventure Week - July 27 to August 2 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

July Community Day - July 30 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

The July 2023 Community Day is scheduled to feature Poliwag in the spotlight. There will be various features and bonuses in play, including two featured attacks.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/adventure… The time for exploration is here—Adventure Week returns July 27. Get ready to catch and hatch your favorite ancient Pokémon!

The Adventure Week 2023 event is set to see Mega Tyranitar, Shiny Tyrunt, and Shiny Amaura make their debut.