Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Drifblim and Mismagius Spotlight: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The latest version exclusive Tera Raid Battle event is finally online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time trainers will see Drifblim and Mismagius appear as Tera Raid bosses in their respective Generation IX titles. Similar version exclusive Tera Raid Battle events from the past include those of Tyranitar, Salamence, Hydreigon, and Dragapult.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet marked the arrival of Generation IX in the mainline video game series of the long-running franchise. Players get to explore the vast expanse of Paldea, while completing the three available storylines, encountering hundreds of Pocket Monsters, learning about the region, and striving to become the best Pokemon trainer.
This article mentions all available in-game item drops for the Drifblim and Mismagius Spotlight event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Possible item drops from the ongoing Drifblim and Mismagius Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Drifblim and Mismagius Spotlight event started in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 12 am UTC and is set to continue until Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. The creatures will frequently appear in 4-star and 5-star Tera Raids. Drifblim will be exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, and Mismagius will only be available in Pokemon Violet.
Unlike the Pokemon in the unique black crystal Tera Raid Battle events, these Tera Raid bosses will not be featuring the Mightiest Mark.
According to Serebii, the possible item drops from Drifblim and Mismagius in the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event are as follows:
Drifblim Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Drifloon Gas
- Health Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Health Feather
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Grepa Berry
- Big Pearl
- Nugget
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Drifloon Gas
Drifblim Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Drifloon Gas
- Health Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Health Feather
- Rare Candy
- Grepa Berry
- Big Mushroom
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Modest Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Drifloon Gas
- Ability Capsule
Mismagius Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Misdreavus Tears
- Swift Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Swift Feather
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Kelpsy Berry
- Big Pearl
- Nugget
- Current Type Tera Shard
- Misdreavus Tears
Mismagius Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Misdreavus Tears
- Swift Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Swift Feather
- Kelpsy Berry
- Big Mushroom
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Modest Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Misdreavus Tears
- Ability Capsule
The Pokemon Company has also revealed the Pocket Monster that will appear in the upcoming 7-star Tera Raid Battle event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Greninja will make its much-awaited debut in the latest Generation IX titles next week.