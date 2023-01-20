Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Drifblim and Mismagius Spotlight: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The latest version exclusive Tera Raid Battle event is finally online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time trainers will see Drifblim and Mismagius appear as Tera Raid bosses in their respective Generation IX titles. Similar version exclusive Tera Raid Battle events from the past include those of Tyranitar, Salamence, Hydreigon, and Dragapult.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet marked the arrival of Generation IX in the mainline video game series of the long-running franchise. Players get to explore the vast expanse of Paldea, while completing the three available storylines, encountering hundreds of Pocket Monsters, learning about the region, and striving to become the best Pokemon trainer.

This article mentions all available in-game item drops for the Drifblim and Mismagius Spotlight event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Possible item drops from the ongoing Drifblim and Mismagius Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



We're currently compiling details @ Serebii Update: The seventh Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has begun. Face off against Drifblim or Mismagius for a variety of rewards. Runs until January 22nd at 23:59 UTCWe're currently compiling details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The seventh Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has begun. Face off against Drifblim or Mismagius for a variety of rewards. Runs until January 22nd at 23:59 UTCWe're currently compiling details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/mIOFBlwc9J

The Drifblim and Mismagius Spotlight event started in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 12 am UTC and is set to continue until Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. The creatures will frequently appear in 4-star and 5-star Tera Raids. Drifblim will be exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, and Mismagius will only be available in Pokemon Violet.

Unlike the Pokemon in the unique black crystal Tera Raid Battle events, these Tera Raid bosses will not be featuring the Mightiest Mark.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!



⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet ? We’ve got you covered, Trainers!Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles! Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet? We’ve got you covered, Trainers! 😉Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!💎⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips https://t.co/ylSYJZ3BzT

According to Serebii, the possible item drops from Drifblim and Mismagius in the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event are as follows:

Drifblim Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Base item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Drifloon Gas

Health Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Health Feather

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Grepa Berry

Big Pearl

Nugget

Current Tera Type Shard

Drifloon Gas

Drifblim Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Drifloon Gas

Health Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Health Feather

Rare Candy

Grepa Berry

Big Mushroom

Pearl String

Nugget

Modest Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Current Tera Type Shard

Drifloon Gas

Ability Capsule

Mismagius Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Base item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Misdreavus Tears

Swift Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Swift Feather

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Kelpsy Berry

Big Pearl

Nugget

Current Type Tera Shard

Misdreavus Tears

Mismagius Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Misdreavus Tears

Swift Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

Rare Candy

Swift Feather

Kelpsy Berry

Big Mushroom

Pearl String

Nugget

Modest Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Current Tera Type Shard

Misdreavus Tears

Ability Capsule

The Pokemon Company has also revealed the Pocket Monster that will appear in the upcoming 7-star Tera Raid Battle event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Greninja will make its much-awaited debut in the latest Generation IX titles next week.

Poll : 0 votes