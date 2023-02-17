Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Garchomp and Sylveon Spotlight: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The Garchomp and Sylveon Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers can now encounter the two Pocket Monsters more frequently in Tera Raids in Paldea. Previous events similar to this one have featured Pokemon like Eevee, Salamence, Ceruledge, and more.

Based on a Generation IX battle gimmick called Terastalization, Tera Raids see players go up against formidable Pocket Monsters with a particular Tera Type. They can engage in these battles by banding with other players on the internet.

This article jots down all the possible item drops players can get from defeating either Garchomp or Sylveon during the ongoing Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Possible item drops from the ongoing Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Garchomp and Sylveon Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 00:00 UTC. It is slated to continue until Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. As mentioned above, Garchomp and Sylveon will appear more frequently in Tera Raids around Paldea during the event.

While Unrivaled and Mighty Tera Raid Battle events showcase a Pocket Monster with a unique Tera Type, Garchomp and Sylveon will sport various Tera Types during the ongoing Spotlight event. Trainers will be able to encounter the two Pocket Monsters in Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battles, provided they have unlocked the same in their games.

The possible item drops from Garchomp Tera Raids in the ongoing Spotlight event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Garchomp Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Gible Scales

Muscle Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Muscle Feather

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Hondew Berry

Big Pearl

Nugget

Current Tera Type Shard

Gible Scales

Garchomp Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Gible Scales

Muscle Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

Rare Candy

Muscle Feather

Hondew Berry

Big Pearl

Pearl String

Nugget

Adamant Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Current Tera Type Shard

Gible Scales

Ability Capsule

The possible item drops from Sylveon Tera Raids in the ongoing Spotlight event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Sylveon Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Eevee Fur

Genius Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Genius Feather

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Kelpsy Berry

Big Pearl

Nugget

Current Type Tera Shard

Eevee Fur

Sylveon Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Eevee Fur

Genius Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

Rare Candy

Genius Feather

Kelpsy Berry

Big Pearl

Pearl String

Nugget

Modest Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Current Tera Type Shard

Eevee Fur

Ability Capsule

As always, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players must have the latest version of the Poke Portal News to take part in these Tera Raid events. They will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to play online with other players.

