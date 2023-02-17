Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Garchomp and Sylveon Spotlight: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The Garchomp and Sylveon Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers can now encounter the two Pocket Monsters more frequently in Tera Raids in Paldea. Previous events similar to this one have featured Pokemon like Eevee, Salamence, Ceruledge, and more.
Based on a Generation IX battle gimmick called Terastalization, Tera Raids see players go up against formidable Pocket Monsters with a particular Tera Type. They can engage in these battles by banding with other players on the internet.
This article jots down all the possible item drops players can get from defeating either Garchomp or Sylveon during the ongoing Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Possible item drops from the ongoing Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Garchomp and Sylveon Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 00:00 UTC. It is slated to continue until Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. As mentioned above, Garchomp and Sylveon will appear more frequently in Tera Raids around Paldea during the event.
While Unrivaled and Mighty Tera Raid Battle events showcase a Pocket Monster with a unique Tera Type, Garchomp and Sylveon will sport various Tera Types during the ongoing Spotlight event. Trainers will be able to encounter the two Pocket Monsters in Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battles, provided they have unlocked the same in their games.
The possible item drops from Garchomp Tera Raids in the ongoing Spotlight event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:
Garchomp Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Gible Scales
- Muscle Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Muscle Feather
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Hondew Berry
- Big Pearl
- Nugget
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Gible Scales
Garchomp Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Gible Scales
- Muscle Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Muscle Feather
- Hondew Berry
- Big Pearl
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Adamant Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Gible Scales
- Ability Capsule
The possible item drops from Sylveon Tera Raids in the ongoing Spotlight event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:
Sylveon Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Eevee Fur
- Genius Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Genius Feather
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Kelpsy Berry
- Big Pearl
- Nugget
- Current Type Tera Shard
- Eevee Fur
Sylveon Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Eevee Fur
- Genius Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Genius Feather
- Kelpsy Berry
- Big Pearl
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Modest Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Eevee Fur
- Ability Capsule
As always, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players must have the latest version of the Poke Portal News to take part in these Tera Raid events. They will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to play online with other players.