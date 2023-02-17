Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Garchomp and Sylveon Spotlight Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, moves, and more

After the Sweet Valentines Tera Raid Battle event with Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can now encounter Garchomp and Sylveon more frequently in Tera Raid Battles for a limited period of time. The ongoing Spotlight event in the Generation IX titles features these two formidable beasts.

The latest battle gimmick of Terastalization introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allows a Pocket Monster to temporarily transform into a Tera Type while sporting a crystalline gem-like physical appearance. The developers at Game Freak have introduced new Pocket Monsters to the world of Paldea through similar Tera Raid Battle events.

This article notes all the available information for the Garchomp and Sylveon Spotlight event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This includes how to join and the moves that the Pocket Monsters will have.

The Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid Battle event is currently live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Having started on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 00:00 UTC, the Garchomp and Sylveon Spotlight event is scheduled to run until Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. As mentioned above, the two unique Pocket Monsters will appear with an increased frequency in Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battles around Paldea.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



We're currently compiling details @ Serebii Update: The latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has begun. Face off against Garchomp and Sylveon for a variety of rewards. Runs until February 19th at 23:59 UTCWe're currently compiling details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has begun. Face off against Garchomp and Sylveon for a variety of rewards. Runs until February 19th at 23:59 UTCWe're currently compiling details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/0ApVk909HU

To engage in the event, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to ensure they have unlocked the stated level of Tera Raid Battles in their games. Once they have done so, they will need to interact with unique crystal structures covered in a mysterious aura that can be found strewn across the Paldean overworld.

Unlike Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja, the current Spotlight event does not feature a single Tera Type, and the Tera Raid bosses do not sport the Mightiest Mark. Trainers will have to factor in the various Tera Types as they prepare to square up against Sylveon and Garchomp during the event.

The moves and levels of Garchomp and Sylveon for the ongoing Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Garchomp Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Bulldoze

Dragon Claw

Rock Slide

Bite

Sandstorm [Additional Move]

Garchomp Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Earthquake

Dragon Claw

Rock Slide

Iron Head

Sandstorm [Additional Move]

Swords Dance [Additional Move]

Sylveon Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Hyper Voice

Take Down

Disarming Voice

Charm

Calm Mind [Additional Move]

Sylveon Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Hyper Voice

Tera Blast

Moonblast

Yawn

Calm Mind [Additional Move]

Pokémon @Pokemon



Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!



⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet ? We’ve got you covered, Trainers!Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles! Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet? We’ve got you covered, Trainers! 😉Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!💎⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips https://t.co/ylSYJZ3BzT

Although the Pocket Monsters will sport various Tera Types in the ongoing Spotlight event, the general best counter for Garchomp and Sylveon is Abomasnow and Gholdengo, respectively. Players do need to adjust accordingly depending on the Tera Type of the Pocket Monster they are facing.

Trainers will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in Tera Raid Battles with other players online. They will also require the latest version of Poke Portal News to engage in the event.

Players can check out all the item drops for the ongoing Spotlight event in this article.

