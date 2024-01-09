Pokemon Unite leaks suggest new Gardevoir and Snorlax battlepass Holowears

A recent leak for Pokemon Unite has left enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. The leak was released by Twitter user and YouTuber @ElChicoEevee, revealing a slew of upcoming skins, with the surprising Holowears for Gardevoir and Snorlax as the highlights in the new upcoming battle pass.

With the imminent conclusion of Battle Pass 20 on January 16, 2024, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of the next pass, keeping them on the edge of their seats in excitement. In this article, we will discuss a detailed rundown of the leaked content, sparking enthusiasm and a few surprises among fans.

Leaks claim Gardevoir and Snorlax receiving Holowears for the upcoming Pokemon Unite battlepass

The leak for the next battle pass by @ElChicoEevee begins with a revelation that both Gardevoir and Snorlax will be receiving Holowears, although the emphasis seems to lean more toward Gardevoir.

This unexpected twist generated mixed reactions among viewers, with some expressing disappointment that Snorlax didn't take center stage, given Gardevoir had already been the main event in a previous battle pass. Nonetheless, fans agree that the Holowear is beautiful.

The leak further showcased various skins and Holowears for different Pokemon. Among the highlights were a membership skin for Comfey, Lapras's fashionable style that received praise for its aesthetic appeal, and Absol's sleek appearance, deemed fair and fitting for the Pokemon. However, the absence of special effects on certain skins, like Slowbro's porcelain style, left some fans wanting more from the Holowear collection.

One standout moment was the enthusiastic reaction to Gyarados' Holowear. Fans' contagious excitement has been highly evident as they expressed genuine admiration for Gyarados' stunning appearance, raising anticipation for the new arrival. The consensus seemed overwhelmingly positive, with Gyarados stealing the spotlight among the unveiled Holowears for the upcoming Pokemon Unite battlepass.

The Pokemon Unite community's final thoughts captured the overall sentiment—a mix of excitement for the unveiled Holowears and lingering confusion about the prominence given to Gardevoir. While appreciating the visual appeal of the Holowears, the choice of Pokemon for the battle pass left some scratching their heads, pondering the decision-making process behind it.

In the world of Pokemon Unite, surprises are part of the thrill, and these leaks have added a layer of anticipation and discussion among its dedicated community. Whether it's the striking Gyarados or the unexpected prominence of Gardevoir, these leaks for Pokemon Unite have sparked conversations that will undoubtedly continue until the official unveiling.