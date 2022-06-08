Shiny Nosepass will be coming to Pokemon GO

Nosepass is leading the Spotlight Hours for the month of June in Pokemon GO.

This Pokemon really has one large claim to fame. In Generation III, it anchored Roxanne’s Rock-type Gym Leader team, boasting exceptionally high defense.

Considering the other events taking place, it is a great time to start catching Rock-type Pokemon as they will be scattered everywhere.

Details about Nosepass' Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Nosepass will be the subject of a Spotlight Hour today (Tuesday, June 7, 2022) from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During this hour, the Pokemon will have a large spawn rate, and trainers could potentially run into its shiny form.

This comes right as Niantic is gearing up for Pokemon GO's Adventure Week, a separate event where tons of Rock-type Pokemon will be spawning, specifically fossils.

Nosepass won’t be spawning during Adventure Week. However, if trainers want it, they’re going to have to catch it now.

Shiny Nosepass has one of the more standout designs in the game. Instead of the typical gray-blue color that Nosepass’ body has, its shiny version is bright golden in color.

The bonus for Spotlight Hour is double catch candy. This should make it really easy for players to evolve Nosepass. Trainers only require 50 candy to evolve the Pokemon into Probopass.

Smart Pokemon GO trainers might want to pack a Lucky Egg for the Spotlight Hour. An easy way to rack up XP is by activating a Lucky Egg to maximize the amount of XP earned through evolving a Pokemon.

Nosepass evolves into Probopass with 50 candy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nosepass originated from the Hoenn region but has since made several appearances in the main games as well as spin-offs.

Typically, trainers would need to find an electric area so they could evolve Nosepass into the much stronger Probopass.

If trainers want to use Nosepass’ evolution, Probopass, they may want to consider running Thunderbolt on it. This could be a good way to pick up some surprise KOs on incoming Water-types. Magnet Bomb is another good option due to its low energy costs.

Other upcoming Spotlight Hours in June will be for Mantine (on June 14) and for Spinarak (on June 21). The Pokemon for the final Spotlight Hour on June 28 is a mystery as of now, so Niantic might have a surprise on that day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far