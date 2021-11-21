Spheal spawning during new Pokemon GO event, shiny won't be available

Since the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl celebration was announced in Pokemon GO, trainers have been wondering if they can catch shiny Spheal.

Fans first found Spheal in the caverns of Shoal Cave in the Hoenn region. Spheal is a Water-type and Ice-type Pokemon that evolves into Walrein, a strong tank with a large HP stat. Walrein was even featured on Glacia’s Elite Four team in Generation III.

Spheal featured in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl celebration

Several shiny Pokemon can be caught during Pokemon GO’s celebration of the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Unfortunately, though, Spheal won’t be one of them.

The full celebration will run from Tuesday, November 16, to Saturday, November 21. Since the Generation IV remakes are two games, though, Pokemon GO’s celebration will be in two parts.

The first part, which will run until November 18, will be dedicated to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. The second part, though, will be focused on Shining Pearl. It’s in this second part of the event where trainers can catch Spheal.

Fortunately, many other Pokemon will be spawning during the Pokemon Shining Pearl segment of this event. Those Pokemon are as follows:

Pinsir

Misdreavus

Houndour

Turtwig with Dawn’s Hat

Chimchar with Dawn’s Hat

Piplup with Dawn’s Hat

Bidoof

Kricketot

Buneary

Glameow

Spheal evolved into Walrein (Image via Game Freak)

Four additional Pokemon that will spawn on rare occasions will be Slowpoke, Bagon, Buizel, and Sandy Cloak Burmy. Also, all of these above-mentioned Pokemon can be shiny.

In addition to the new spawns, there will also be new Raid bosses during the second segment of the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl celebration. Those Raid bosses are as follows:

One Star Raids: Shieldon, Drifloon, Bronzor and Gible

Three Star Raids: Salamence, Lopunny, Drapion, Gallade and Toxicroak

Five Star Raids: Cresselia

Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny

Keeping with the Generation IV theme, many of these Pokemon are native to the Sinnoh region, including Gible, Bronzor, and Cresselia.

The event bonuses for both parts of the celebration will also make it much easier to hatch Eggs. Incubator Egg hatch distances will be cut in half for this event, and those for Super Incubators will be shortened by two-thirds.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar