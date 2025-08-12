Niantic announces compensation for Pokemon GO Incense encounter issue in August '25

Niantic earlier today (August 12, 2025) announced compensation for Pokemon GO Incense encounter issue that was identified earlier last week. All trainers would receive this compensation in the form of an in-game bonus and free Incense.
Niantic first reported the issue back on August 6. They posted on @NianticHelp on X that they were "investigating an issue affecting Pokemon encounters after using an Incense". Back then, they suggested that whoever was facing the problem should restart the application. On August 8, they revealed that the matter was resolved in Pokemon GO version 373.1 and advised players to update their application to resolve the matter.
Pokemon GO Incense encounter issue compensation revealed
Niantic posted the following on @NianticHelp on X:
"Trainers, as a token of apology for the issue in which using Incense or Daily Adventure Incense made it so Pokemon could not be caught, all Trainers will receive the following: 2x Daily Adventure Incense Duration, 3 Incense"
The bonuses will run from August 13, 2025, at 12 am local time to August 20, 2025, at 11.45 pm local time.
This is not the first time Niantic has found itself in hot water with Pokemon GO issues in the past few days. On August 10, the developer confirmed a problem with the spawn rate of Shiny Origin Forme Dialga and Shiny Origin Forme Palkia in the Ultra Unlock Origin Day raids. The event was supposed to provide trainers with an increased possibility of coming across these shiny variants. The compensation for the same is yet to be announced.
With the GO Fest 2025: Max Finale and Eternatus debut looming ahead, one can only hope that these events don't suffer from such issues.
