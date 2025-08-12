Niantic announces compensation for Pokemon GO Incense encounter issue in August '25

Niantic earlier today (August 12, 2025) announced compensation for Pokemon GO Incense encounter issue that was identified earlier last week. All trainers would receive this compensation in the form of an in-game bonus and free Incense.

Ad

Niantic first reported the issue back on August 6. They posted on @NianticHelp on X that they were "investigating an issue affecting Pokemon encounters after using an Incense". Back then, they suggested that whoever was facing the problem should restart the application. On August 8, they revealed that the matter was resolved in Pokemon GO version 373.1 and advised players to update their application to resolve the matter.

Pokemon GO Incense encounter issue compensation revealed

Niantic posted the following on @NianticHelp on X:

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

"Trainers, as a token of apology for the issue in which using Incense or Daily Adventure Incense made it so Pokemon could not be caught, all Trainers will receive the following: 2x Daily Adventure Incense Duration, 3 Incense"

The bonuses will run from August 13, 2025, at 12 am local time to August 20, 2025, at 11.45 pm local time.

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers, as a token of apology for the issue in which using Incense or Daily Adventure Incense made it so Pokémon could not be caught, all Trainers will receive the following: 2× Daily Adventure Incense Duration 3 Incense #PokemonGO

Ad

This is not the first time Niantic has found itself in hot water with Pokemon GO issues in the past few days. On August 10, the developer confirmed a problem with the spawn rate of Shiny Origin Forme Dialga and Shiny Origin Forme Palkia in the Ultra Unlock Origin Day raids. The event was supposed to provide trainers with an increased possibility of coming across these shiny variants. The compensation for the same is yet to be announced.

With the GO Fest 2025: Max Finale and Eternatus debut looming ahead, one can only hope that these events don't suffer from such issues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨