Opinion: Pokemon Legends ZA shouldn't provide Charizard with new evolution/variant

Almost as soon as Pokemon Legends ZA was announced, it didn't take long for trainers to begin speculating which new Mega Evolutions or regional variants might arrive in the game. Many trainers immediately looked to Charizard, which had received two Mega Evolutions in the Kalos region in Pokemon X and Y, leading them to believe a Charizard Z would be a sensible addition.

However, Game Freak shouldn't be so hasty to introduce another new Mega Evolution or regional form of Charizard in Pokemon Legends ZA. While the Fire-type starter Pokemon is one of (if not the most) popular in the entire franchise, the massive amount of attention it receives from developers has caused other Pocket Monsters to be neglected.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Why Pokemon Legends ZA shouldn't add a new Charizard form and focus elsewhere

Charizard is fantastic, but other creatures deserve some love in Pokemon Legends ZA (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To be clear, this opinion isn't a knock on Charizard at all. It's one of the most popular Pokemon of all time and for good reason; it has existed since Generation I and has grown alongside the fanbase thanks to its reception of two Mega Evolutions and a Gigantamax form, it has been a major part of several anime and manga of the franchise, and it just looks fantastic while having solid battle applications.

Most fans awaiting Pokemon Legends ZA would likely have no complaints with a new Charizard Mega Evolution or a Kalos regional variant, but the popular thing isn't always necessarily the wisest thing to do. With 1025 Pokemon available throughout the franchise, it stands to reason that some less popular monsters deserve their chance to expand in ZA's broadening of the franchise mythos.

The notion of a Mega Charizard Z might sound like a simple and popular move for Game Freak to make, but Charizard's success has led some players to feel as though their own favorite Pokemon have been neglected. Fan favorites (according to a yearly r/Pokemon survey) like Dragonite, Mimikyu, Torterra, or even Eevee-lutions like Umbreon have been left hoping they'll get their time in the spotlight.

Fourteen starter Pokemon still lack Mega Evolutions or any special forms, regional or otherwise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pocket Monsters as a franchise has thrived on just how many of its titular creatures are appreciated by a worldwide legion of fans. And while it's understandable to heap attention on Charizard in Pokemon Legends ZA, it does cause Charizard to become a victim of its success. This has left some players annoyed that it continues to get praise while other favorites are passed over.

In Legends Arceus, trainers were given the option to pick three very different starter Pokemon from different regions including Oshawott (Unova), Rowlet (Alola), and and Cyndaquil (Johto), all three of which received regional variants for their final evolutions. If Pokemon Legends ZA follows suit, it would be nice to see new regional variants for starters who have none.

It's understandable for the return of Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends ZA to leave many players hoping for the Mega Charizard Z that some had envisioned for Pokemon Z, a rumored third entry in the Kalos region alongside Pokemon X and Y. Still, many other Pokemon are beloved by fans and could use some Mega Evolution attention they haven't gotten instead of piling more onto Charizard.

There likely won't be too many sour grapes if Mega Charizard Z or a new Kalosian Charizard becomes a reality, but Pokemon Legends ZA can aim higher than the most obvious choice. While there's certainly some risk involved and players may not care for the new megas or regionals, Charizard will still be immensely popular and some other appreciated Pocket Monsters might finally have their time to shine.