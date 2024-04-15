Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A details discuss new Lumiose City, Mega Evolution, and more

The latest round of Pokemon Legends Z-A details come from the pages of CoroCoro magazine from Japan, discussing the new Lumiose City, Mega Evolutions, and more. The information was reported by @Mootmonthly on X and arrived through translations by Rasenburst. We have gathered all that is currently available in the article.

CoroCoro is well-known for sharing information regarding upcoming Pokemon games and content. Nevertheless, we will await the official showcase for the developers before jumping to conclusions or deciding on speculations.

CoroCoro discusses Pokemon Legends Z-A's Lumiose City and Mega Evolutions

@Mootmonthly reported that April 2024's CoroCoro magazine contained "a two-page article" on Pokemon Legends Z-A. While we couldn't find a link to this edition, the account did share a screenshot where a user named Rasenburst provided a "couple [of] points of interest" translated into English.

The information provided is as follows (quoted from Rasenburst):

Corocoro once again reiterates that this is a new Lumiose City, different from the previous ones from X&Y.

Corocoro points out that there is a bunch of wild Pokemon all throughout the city

Megas from X&Y and ORAS are returning. The lore of Mega Evolution will be explored again.

Corocoro points out Zygarde's similarities to the game's logo

"The adventure is set in Lumiose City, but will we be able to meet the Legendaries of the Kalos region?"

Corocoro says stay tuned for the next report next month

The Zygarde reference was discussed extensively by the community when the upcoming title's logo was revealed (look at the texture of Z and A). The teaser also hinted that Mega Evolutions were making a return, something that truly delighted the fan base. If true, the decision to expand the Mega Evolution lore is a step in the right direction.

The new Lumiose City will hopefully be a sight to behold, although the question regarding the Kalos Legendaries is one to ponder. If the entire game is set in an urban landscape, won't we meet Legendary Pokemon? For now, we don't have an answer. Hopefully, we will soon.

