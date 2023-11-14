PokeDoku (Pokemon Sudoku) today: Answers and hints for November 13

Pokemon fans have created countless titles inspired by the franchise, including PokeDoku, a guessing game hybridized with Sudoku. In PokeDoku, trainers are challenged with daily puzzles, where they have to enter the name of a certain creature depending on the two criteria that make up their requirements on the 3x3 grid. Fans even get bonus points for making picks that others haven't used much.

Since each PokeDoku challenge occurs daily, trainers can always come back to the game's website and take on a new puzzle. They'll have nine total answer attempts before they lose, which can be a little tricky depending on the current layout of the grid.

For November 13, things shouldn't be too difficult, but a few hints (or the answer) can speed players along to victory.

PokeDoku hints for November 13, 2023: Which Pokemon will win players points?

November 13's PokeDoku puzzle grid for Pokemon players to tackle (Image via PokeDoku)

For this PokeDoku puzzle, Pokemon players may want to brush up on Legendary/Mythical species, Mega Evolutions, and Psychic- and Fighting-type creatures for a better chance of success. However, thinking outside the box and picking creatures will earn players uniqueness points, so that's also worth considering.

If fans are having a hard time coming up with answers to November 13's PokeDoku grid, they may want to take a look at the following hints:

Kanto/Mega Evolved - Not every Mega Evolution from the Kanto region is a starter Pokemon.

- Not every Mega Evolution from the Kanto region is a starter Pokemon. Legendary/Mega Evolved - One legendary from Kanto possesses two Mega Evolutions it can utilize.

- One legendary from Kanto possesses two Mega Evolutions it can utilize. Mythical/Mega Evolved - There's only one Mythical species capable of Mega Evolution, it's a Rock/Fairy-type from Generation VI.

- There's only one Mythical species capable of Mega Evolution, it's a Rock/Fairy-type from Generation VI. Kanto/Psychic - This Pocket Monster was one of the rarest of all time in the series' early days.

- This Pocket Monster was one of the rarest of all time in the series' early days. Legendary/Psychic - Cerulean Cave's inhabitant is stirring with rage.

- Cerulean Cave's inhabitant is stirring with rage. Mythical/Psychic - This creature utilizes a unique move known as V-Create.

- This creature utilizes a unique move known as V-Create. Kanto/Fighting - More arms means more muscles!

- More arms means more muscles! Legendary/Fighting - Think about the Legendary/Mega Evolved listing above, does the Pocket Monster referenced have a Fighting-type form?

- Think about the Legendary/Mega Evolved listing above, does the Pocket Monster referenced have a Fighting-type form? Mythical/Fighting - The final creature of the Alola region's Pokedex.

PokeDoku answers for November 13, 2023: Which Pokemon rack up the most points?

These Pokemon can score players a ton of points thanks to the presence of Mew and Gigantamax Machamp (Image via PokeDoku)

Although PokeDoku is a game with several answers (due to the fact that so many species can meet a grid square's criteria), one set of answers should score trainers tons of points. The majority of this spread's point total will come from the bonuses provided by Mew, Gigantamax Machamp, Mega Mewtwo X, and Mega Kangaskhan.

Obviously, the optimal answer changes based on how many players are enjoying PokeDoku. However, the tentative grid to rack up great point allotment is as follows:

Kanto/Mega Evolved - Mega Kangaskhan

- Mega Kangaskhan Legendary/Mega Evolved - Mega Mewtwo Y

- Mega Mewtwo Y Mythical/Mega Evolved - Mega Diancie

- Mega Diancie Kanto/Psychic - Mew

- Mew Legendary/Psychic - Mewtwo

- Mewtwo Mythical/Psychic - Victini

- Victini Kanto/Fighting - Gigantamax Machamp

- Gigantamax Machamp Legendary/Fighting - Mega Mewtwo X

- Mega Mewtwo X Mythical/Fighting - Marshadow

Mewtwo took up plenty of space on November 13's PokeDoku grid (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's clear that the Legendary Psychic-type Mewtwo occupied plenty of the grid slots on November 13's PokeDoku grid. However, every day brings a new puzzle, so players may not be able to rely on it on November 14 and beyond, at least not as much as this puzzle did.