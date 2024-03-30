Pokemon Emerald: How to defeat Elite Four and Champion

In Pokemon Emerald, conquering the League marks the culmination of your Hoenn adventure. To triumph over the Elite Four and the charismatic Champion Wallace, you'll need to be a strategic mastermind. From item selection to potent moveset strategies, this comprehensive resource will prepare you to overcome every obstacle. We'll also explore effective battle strategies to dismantle their teams and strategize for Wallace's unique water-based mastery.

This guide equips you for the challenge. We'll delve into the strengths and weaknesses of each Elite Four member, ensuring your team has the type advantages to dominate. Forget brute force, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to become the Pokemon Emerald champion.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

How to defeat the Dark-type Elite Four Sidney in Pokemon Emerald

Sidney of the Elite Four (Image via Nintendo | SupaBilly on YouTube)

Sidney's Pokemon Emerald team:

Lv 46 Mightyena (Dark)

Lv 46 Cacturne (Dark/Grass)

Lv 48 Shiftry (Dark/Grass)

Lv 48 Crawdaunt (Dark/Water)

Lv 49 Absol (Dark)

Strategy: To conquer Sidney, the Dark specialist Elite Four member, ruthless exploitation of type weaknesses is key. Bug-type moves reign supreme, super effective against his entire team. Fighting-type attacks also pack a punch against Mightyena, Crawdaunt, and Absol. Prioritize type matchups, sending in a Ground-type to counter Shiftry or an Electric-type to dismantle Crawdaunt.

Recommended Pokemon against Sidney: Heracross, Breloom, Hariyama, Exploud, Machamp, Shiftry, Crawdaunt, Manectric, Magneton, Walrein, Tropius, Claydol, Gardevoir, Metagross, Sceptile, and Swampert.

How to defeat the Ghost-type Elite Four Phoebe in Pokemon Emerald

Phoebe of Elite Four (Image via Nintendo | SupaBilly on YouTube)

Phoebe's Pokemon Emerald team:

Lv 48 Dusclops (Ghost)

Lv 49 Banette (Ghost)

Lv 50 Sableye (Ghost/Dark)

Lv 49 Banette (Ghost)

Lv 51 Dusclops (Ghost)

Strategy: For Phoebe, the spooky Ghost-type specialist of the Elite Four, brute force might not be the answer. Focus on hitting hard with strong Dark-type attacks, which are super effective against all of Phoebe's Pokemon. Powerful Dark-type moves can do a lot of damage, and moves with a speed stat to outpace her team can be effective. Remember, packing Focus Sashes on some Pokemon can be a lifesaver against critical hits, which are common with Ghost-type moves.

Recommended Pokemon against Phoebe: Sharpedo, Shiftry, Exploud, Dusclops, Claydol, Metagross, Mawile, Magneton, Aggron, Gardevoir, Alakazam, Sableye, Absol, Huntail, and Tyranitar (via trading from LeafGreen or FireRed).

How to defeat the Ice-type Elite Four Glacia in Pokemon Emerald

Glacia of Elite Four (Image via Nintendo | SupaBilly on YouTube)

Glacia's Pokemon Emerald team:

Lv 50 Sealeo (Ice/Water)

Lv 50 Glalie (Ice)

Lv 52 Sealeo (Ice/Water)

Lv 52 Glalie (Ice)

Lv 53 Walrein (Ice/Water)

Strategy: Glacia, the third Elite Four member, throws down an icy gauntlet with her pure Ice-type team. Fire-type Pokemon are not ideal because two-thirds of her critters are also Water-type, and their Thick Fat ability weakens your fiery attacks. Glalie can further frustrate you with Light Screen, blocking your special attacks for several turns.

Here's where Fighting-types shine. They resist both Ice and Dark-type moves commonly used by Glacia's team, and can dish out serious punishment. Just watch out for Walrein's devastating Sheer Cold attack — it can instantly knock out your Pokemon, turning the tide of battle in a flash.

Recommended Pokemon against Glacia: Blaziken, Hariyama, Manectric, Camerupt, Exploud, Breloom, Machamp, Claydol, Magneton, and Aggron.

How to defeat the Dragon-type Elite Four Drake in Pokemon Emerald

Drake of Elite Four (Image via Nintendo | SupaBilly on YouTube)

Drake's Pokemon Emerald team:

Lv 52 Shelgon (Dragon)

Lv 54 Altaria (Dragon/Flying)

Lv 53 Kingdra (Dragon/Water)

Lv 53 Flygon (Dragon/Ground)

Lv 55 Salamence (Dragon/Flying)

Strategy: The final Elite Four challenge comes from Drake, a Dragon-type specialist. While his team boasts diverse skills and powerful moves with unique effects, they have a glaring weakness — Ice-type moves. A well-aimed Ice Beam can deal quadruple damage to most of his Pokemon.

However, beware of Salamence, who packs Intimidate ability, lowering your physical attack stat. So, prioritize Special Attackers or switch strategies when you see Salamence enter the battle.

Recommended Pokemon against Drake: Walrein, Manectric, Swampert, Gardevoir, Metagross, Altaria, Claydol, Salamence, Crawdaunt, Sharpedo, Grumping, Flygon, Azumarill, Regice, and Articuno (via trading).

How to defeat Champion Wallace in Pokemon Emerald

Champion Wallace in Pokemon Emerald (Image via Nintendo | Mixeli on YouTube)

Champion Wallace's Pokemon Emerald team:

Lv 57 Wailord (Water)

Lv 55 Tentacruel (Water/Poison)

Lv 56 Ludicolo (Water/Grass)

Lv 56 Whiscash (Water/Ground)

Lv 56 Gyarados (Dragon/Flying)

Lv 58 Milotic (Water)

Strategy: Wallace, the charismatic champion and former Sootopolis Gym Leader, awaits your final challenge. Unlike the others, he specializes in Water-type Pokemon. Electric-type critters, naturally strong against Water, are your best bet. But beware of Milotic, his bulky powerhouse. Packing moves like Toxic and Recover, it can be a real pain to deal with.

Recommended Pokemon against Champion Wallace: Manectric, Sharpedo, Magneton, Metagross, Raichu, Sceptile, Claydol, Breloom, Hariyama, Exploud, Gardevoir, Swampert, Grumpig, and Flygon.

How to prepare for the Elite Four and Champion in Pokemon Emerald

Using type-weaknesses to form balanced teams is advised (Image via Nintendo | Mixeli on YouTube)

Team composition and levels: Assemble a well-rounded team. Each member should ideally counter at least two of the Elite Four's specialties (Dark, Ghost, Ice, Dragon) or fulfill a specific role (heavy hitter, defensive tank, status ailment specialist). Aim for Pokemon around level 52-54 to comfortably navigate the Elite Four, with a target of level 58-60 to challenge Champion Wallace.

Moves and items: Equip your Pokemon with moves that exploit the weaknesses of each Elite Four member. Consider TMs like Brick Break, Thunderbolt, Ice Beam, and Flamethrower for broad coverage. Don't underestimate status effects — Toxic, Thunder Wave, and Sleep Talk can give you a strategic edge. Stock up on healing items like Full Restores and Revives to keep your team healthy throughout the gauntlet.

With this comprehensive guide in your hands, conquering Pokemon Emerald becomes a strategic trek rather than a blind leap of faith. By understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each Elite Four member, crafting a balanced team with the right movesets, and keeping your Pokemon well-stocked and healthy, you'll be well on your way to becoming the new Pokemon Champion.