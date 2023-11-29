Pokemon games: All core titles, how to play in chronological order, release dates, and more

Pokemon
By Spencer Whitworth
Modified Nov 29, 2023 09:20 GMT
Key artwork for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Gold and Silver, and Scarlet/Violet.
Playing through the Pokemon series in chronological order can be quite the task (Image via Game Freak)

The Pokemon series has come a long way since its 1996 debut, eventually growing to become the highest-grossing multimedia franchise of all time. Although the franchise is known for its animated works, merchandise, and high-profile brand collaborations, the beating heart of Pocket Monsters continues to be its games, most of which have made their home on Nintendo platforms.

Although there are countless Pokemon spin-off games, tie-in manga, and much more, the primary chronological story has persisted through its core series titles. These games began with Pocket Monsters Red and Green in Japan, and the most recent offering came in the form of Scarlet and Violet in 2022.

But how can players enjoy the entire story chronologically? The undertaking is tricky, but it's completely within the realm of possibility for fans.

How to play all the mainline Pokemon games in chronological order

Various Pokemon games are remakes, giving players different ways to experience the story (Image via Game Freak)
The Pokemon series chronology is partially straightforward while also being somewhat complex. This is due to some core series games being remakes of previous titles, and some remakes don't even take place in the same universe as the games they're taking after. Still, a rough timeline can be visualized based on the advancement of technology and references to story events.

As for how each core series Pokemon game can be played, fans only have two options: official hardware or emulation. Unless fans are sitting on a treasure trove of old handheld Nintendo consoles, emulation tends to be the preferred option, even if Nintendo and Game Freak aren't particularly keen on the idea.

Playing Pokemon on original Nintendo hardware isn't an easy task these days (Image via Nintendo)
Although the finer details of the Pokemon chronology have never explicitly been laid out by Game Freak, trainers can follow this order to enjoy the overarching story as closely as possible:

  1. Legends: Arceus
  2. Red/Green/Blue/Yellow Version, FireRed/LeafGreen
  3. Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald, Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire - According to scenario writer Toshinobu Matsumiya, the Generation III games and their remakes take place at the same time of Red/Green/Blue/Yellow, but take place in different universes, with Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire taking place in a "Mega Universe" where Mega Evolution has been discovered.
  4. Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee! - These entries are a remake of Yellow, and their canon is questionable. It may take place in another universe, as it sticks to the story of Red/Blue/Green/Yellow but retcons certain aspects, seemingly taking place after the adventures of the trainers Red and Blue. Some fans may skip this one if they prefer, as it doesn't fit cleanly into the story.
  5. Gold/Silver/Crystal, HeartGold/Soulsilver
  6. Diamond/Pearl/Platinum, Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl
  7. Black/White
  8. Black 2/White 2, X/Y - According to Matsumiya, X and Y occur in Kalos simultaneously as Black 2/White 2 do in Unova. However, the Kalos titles take place in the Mega Universe.
  9. Sun/Moon, Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon - Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon share their spot in the timeline with their predecessors but feature altered events in the Alola region's story for Pokemon players.
  10. Sword/Shield
  11. Scarlet/Violet

As mentioned above, remakes, retconning, and alternate universes somewhat muddy the waters regarding the overarching storyline and canon. However, playing these core series games in the outlined sequence should allow the timeline to fit relatively well despite the murkiness of the situation.

All core series Pokemon games and their release dates

The series is still going strong in 2023 (Image via Game Freak)
If fans want to play the core series in the order of game release instead, this would require a slightly different approach. Since 1996, even when some iterations of the mainline series share the same story, some versions were released later and are considered improvements upon their predecessors.

Nevertheless, as far as the core/mainline series is concerned, fans can follow this table of games if they're curious about the order of release dates:

GameRelease DateRe-Release DatePlatform
Pocket Monsters Red and GreenFebruary 26, 1996 - JapanFebruary 27, 2016 - Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan (3DS Virtual Console)Game Boy, Nintendo 3DS
Pocket Monsters BlueOctober 15, 1996 - JapanFebruary 27, 2016 - Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan (3DS Virtual Console)Game Boy, Nintendo 3DS
Pokemon Red and BlueSeptember 28, 1998 - North AmericaOctober 5, 1998 - EuropeOctober 23, 1998 - AustraliaFebruary 27, 2016 - North America, Australia, and Europe (3DS Virtual Console)Game Boy, Nintendo 3DS
Pokemon YellowSeptember 12, 1998 - JapanSeptember 13, 1999 - AustraliaOctober 18, 1999 - North AmericaJune 16, 2000 - EuropeFebruary 27, 2016 - North America, Australia, and Europe (3DS Virtual Console)
Game Boy, Nintendo 3DS
Pokemon Gold and SilverNovember 21, 1999 - JapanOctober 13, 2000 - AustraliaOctober 15, 2000 - North AmericaApril 6, 2001 - EuropeApril 24, 2002 - South KoreaSeptember 22, 2017 - Worldwide (3DS Virtual Console)Game Boy Color, Nintendo 3DS
Pokemon CrystalDecember 14, 2000 - JapanJuly 29, 2001 - North AmericaSeptember 30, 2001 - AustraliaNovember 2, 2001 - EuropeJanuary 26, 2018 - Worldwide (3DS Virtual Console)Game Boy Color, Nintendo 3DS
Pokemon Ruby and SapphireNovember 21, 2002 - JapanMarch 19, 2003 - North AmericaApril 3, 2003 - AustraliaJuly 25, 2003 - EuropeGame Boy Advance
Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreenSeptember 16, 2004 - JapanMay 1, 2005 - North AmericaJune 9, 2005 - AustraliaOctober 21, 2005 - EuropeGame Boy Advance
Pokemon EmeraldSeptember 16, 2004 - JapanMay 1, 2005 - North AmericaJune 9, 2005 - AustraliaOctober 21, 2005 - EuropeGame Boy Advance
Pokemon Diamond and PearlSeptember 28, 2006 - Japan and TaiwanApril 22, 2007 - North AmericaJune 21, 2007 - AustraliaJuly 27, 2007 - EuropeFebruary 14, 2008 - South KoreaNintendo DS
Pokemon PlatinumSeptember 13, 2008 - Japan and TaiwanMarch 22, 2009 - North AmericaMay 14, 2009 - AustraliaMay 22, 2009 - EuropeJuly 2, 2009 - South KoreaNintendo DS
Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilverSeptember 12, 2009 - Japan and TaiwanFebruary 4, 2010 - South KoreaMarch 14, 2010 - North AmericaMarch 25, 2010 - AustraliaMarch 26, 2010 - Europe, Belgian release was delayed until April 2, 2010Nintendo DS
Pokemon Black and WhiteSeptember 18, 2010 - Japan, Hong Kong, and TaiwanMarch 4, 2011 - EuropeMarch 6, 2011 - North AmericaMarch 10, 2011 - AustraliaApril 21, 2011 - South KoreaNintendo DS
Pokemon Black and White 2June 23, 2012 - Japan, Hong Kong, and TaiwanOctober 7, 2012 - EuropeOctober 11, 2012 - North AmericaOctober 12, 2012 - AustraliaNovember 8, 2012 - South KoreaNintendo DS
Pokemon X and YOctober 12, 2013 - WorldwideNintendo 3DS
Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha SapphireNovember 21, 2014 - Japan, North America, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, and TaiwanNovember 28, 2014 - EuropeNintendo 3DS
Pokemon Sun and MoonNovember 18, 2016 - Japan, North America, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, and TaiwanNovember 23, 2016 - EuropeNintendo 3DS
Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra MoonNovember 17, 2017 - WorldwideNintendo 3DS
Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!November 16, 2018 - WorldwideNintendo Switch
Pokemon Sword and ShieldNovember 15, 2019 - WorldwideNintendo Switch
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining PearlNovember 19, 2021 - WorldwideNintendo Switch
Pokemon Legends: ArceusJanuary 28, 2022 - Worldwide Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Scarlet and VioletNovember 18, 2022 - Worldwide Nintendo Switch

Obviously, there are dozens of spin-offs and side games that aren't connected to the core series, but if players are aiming to have the primary Pocket Monsters experience, following the core games either chronologically or in order of release will be the way to do it.

