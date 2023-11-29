Pokemon games: All core titles, how to play in chronological order, release dates, and more

The Pokemon series has come a long way since its 1996 debut, eventually growing to become the highest-grossing multimedia franchise of all time. Although the franchise is known for its animated works, merchandise, and high-profile brand collaborations, the beating heart of Pocket Monsters continues to be its games, most of which have made their home on Nintendo platforms.

Although there are countless Pokemon spin-off games, tie-in manga, and much more, the primary chronological story has persisted through its core series titles. These games began with Pocket Monsters Red and Green in Japan, and the most recent offering came in the form of Scarlet and Violet in 2022.

But how can players enjoy the entire story chronologically? The undertaking is tricky, but it's completely within the realm of possibility for fans.

How to play all the mainline Pokemon games in chronological order

Various Pokemon games are remakes, giving players different ways to experience the story (Image via Game Freak)

The Pokemon series chronology is partially straightforward while also being somewhat complex. This is due to some core series games being remakes of previous titles, and some remakes don't even take place in the same universe as the games they're taking after. Still, a rough timeline can be visualized based on the advancement of technology and references to story events.

As for how each core series Pokemon game can be played, fans only have two options: official hardware or emulation. Unless fans are sitting on a treasure trove of old handheld Nintendo consoles, emulation tends to be the preferred option, even if Nintendo and Game Freak aren't particularly keen on the idea.

Playing Pokemon on original Nintendo hardware isn't an easy task these days (Image via Nintendo)

Although the finer details of the Pokemon chronology have never explicitly been laid out by Game Freak, trainers can follow this order to enjoy the overarching story as closely as possible:

Legends: Arceus Red/Green/Blue/Yellow Version, FireRed/LeafGreen Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald, Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire - According to scenario writer Toshinobu Matsumiya, the Generation III games and their remakes take place at the same time of Red/Green/Blue/Yellow, but take place in different universes, with Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire taking place in a "Mega Universe" where Mega Evolution has been discovered. Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee! - These entries are a remake of Yellow, and their canon is questionable. It may take place in another universe, as it sticks to the story of Red/Blue/Green/Yellow but retcons certain aspects, seemingly taking place after the adventures of the trainers Red and Blue. Some fans may skip this one if they prefer, as it doesn't fit cleanly into the story. Gold/Silver/Crystal, HeartGold/Soulsilver Diamond/Pearl/Platinum, Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Black/White Black 2/White 2, X/Y - According to Matsumiya, X and Y occur in Kalos simultaneously as Black 2/White 2 do in Unova. However, the Kalos titles take place in the Mega Universe. Sun/Moon, Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon - Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon share their spot in the timeline with their predecessors but feature altered events in the Alola region's story for Pokemon players. Sword/Shield Scarlet/Violet

As mentioned above, remakes, retconning, and alternate universes somewhat muddy the waters regarding the overarching storyline and canon. However, playing these core series games in the outlined sequence should allow the timeline to fit relatively well despite the murkiness of the situation.

All core series Pokemon games and their release dates

The series is still going strong in 2023 (Image via Game Freak)

If fans want to play the core series in the order of game release instead, this would require a slightly different approach. Since 1996, even when some iterations of the mainline series share the same story, some versions were released later and are considered improvements upon their predecessors.

Nevertheless, as far as the core/mainline series is concerned, fans can follow this table of games if they're curious about the order of release dates:

Game Release Date Re-Release Date Platform Pocket Monsters Red and Green February 26, 1996 - Japan February 27, 2016 - Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan (3DS Virtual Console) Game Boy, Nintendo 3DS Pocket Monsters Blue October 15, 1996 - Japan February 27, 2016 - Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan (3DS Virtual Console) Game Boy, Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Red and Blue September 28, 1998 - North AmericaOctober 5, 1998 - EuropeOctober 23, 1998 - Australia February 27, 2016 - North America, Australia, and Europe (3DS Virtual Console) Game Boy, Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Yellow September 12, 1998 - JapanSeptember 13, 1999 - AustraliaOctober 18, 1999 - North AmericaJune 16, 2000 - Europe February 27, 2016 - North America, Australia, and Europe (3DS Virtual Console) Game Boy, Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Gold and Silver November 21, 1999 - JapanOctober 13, 2000 - AustraliaOctober 15, 2000 - North AmericaApril 6, 2001 - EuropeApril 24, 2002 - South Korea September 22, 2017 - Worldwide (3DS Virtual Console) Game Boy Color, Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Crystal December 14, 2000 - JapanJuly 29, 2001 - North AmericaSeptember 30, 2001 - AustraliaNovember 2, 2001 - Europe January 26, 2018 - Worldwide (3DS Virtual Console) Game Boy Color, Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire November 21, 2002 - JapanMarch 19, 2003 - North AmericaApril 3, 2003 - AustraliaJuly 25, 2003 - Europe Game Boy Advance Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen September 16, 2004 - JapanMay 1, 2005 - North AmericaJune 9, 2005 - AustraliaOctober 21, 2005 - Europe Game Boy Advance Pokemon Emerald September 16, 2004 - JapanMay 1, 2005 - North AmericaJune 9, 2005 - AustraliaOctober 21, 2005 - Europe Game Boy Advance Pokemon Diamond and Pearl September 28, 2006 - Japan and TaiwanApril 22, 2007 - North AmericaJune 21, 2007 - AustraliaJuly 27, 2007 - EuropeFebruary 14, 2008 - South Korea Nintendo DS Pokemon Platinum September 13, 2008 - Japan and TaiwanMarch 22, 2009 - North AmericaMay 14, 2009 - AustraliaMay 22, 2009 - EuropeJuly 2, 2009 - South Korea Nintendo DS Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver September 12, 2009 - Japan and TaiwanFebruary 4, 2010 - South KoreaMarch 14, 2010 - North AmericaMarch 25, 2010 - AustraliaMarch 26, 2010 - Europe, Belgian release was delayed until April 2, 2010 Nintendo DS Pokemon Black and White September 18, 2010 - Japan, Hong Kong, and TaiwanMarch 4, 2011 - EuropeMarch 6, 2011 - North AmericaMarch 10, 2011 - AustraliaApril 21, 2011 - South Korea Nintendo DS Pokemon Black and White 2 June 23, 2012 - Japan, Hong Kong, and TaiwanOctober 7, 2012 - EuropeOctober 11, 2012 - North AmericaOctober 12, 2012 - AustraliaNovember 8, 2012 - South Korea Nintendo DS Pokemon X and Y October 12, 2013 - Worldwide Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire November 21, 2014 - Japan, North America, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, and TaiwanNovember 28, 2014 - Europe Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Sun and Moon November 18, 2016 - Japan, North America, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, and TaiwanNovember 23, 2016 - Europe Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon November 17, 2017 - Worldwide Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! November 16, 2018 - Worldwide Nintendo Switch Pokemon Sword and Shield November 15, 2019 - Worldwide Nintendo Switch Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl November 19, 2021 - Worldwide Nintendo Switch Pokemon Legends: Arceus January 28, 2022 - Worldwide Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet November 18, 2022 - Worldwide Nintendo Switch

Obviously, there are dozens of spin-offs and side games that aren't connected to the core series, but if players are aiming to have the primary Pocket Monsters experience, following the core games either chronologically or in order of release will be the way to do it.