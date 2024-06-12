Pokemon GO 1-star raid guide for Swinub, Golett, Deino, and Inkay

The current Pokemon GO 1-star raid bosses that you will encounter in the Shared Skies season are Swinub, Golett, Deino, and Inkay. Professional trainers can beat these monsters solo, while beginners may need to form a team to take them down. Each featured entity in this raid format has different typings, moves, and counters. That is why one needs to learn about them, including their weaknesses, resistance, stats, and more.

Deino and Inkay are rare Pokemon compared to Swinub and Golett in the game. So, if you haven’t gotten one, you can do that by beating the ongoing Pokemon GO 1-star raids. That said, here is a guide to help trainers win the battle against these raid monsters.

How can trainers defeat Swinub in Pokemon GO 1-star raids?

Swinub (Image via TPC)

Trainers should know that Swinub, which is an Ice- and Dragon-type species, is 160% weak to type moves like Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel, and Water. However, it is resistant to Electric and Poison-type attacks. You should select Pokemon with the same typings as Swinub’s weaknesses so that you can activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect for more damage output.

Counters for Swinub in Pokemon GO 1-star raid:

Primal Kyogre: Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Water Fall and Origin Pulse Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Mega Blaziken: Counter and Blast Burn

Counter and Blast Burn Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Counter and Dynamic Punch Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer

Bubble and Crabhammer Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Vine Whip and Power Whip Toxicroak: Counter and Dynamic Punch

After beating Swinub raids, you will be able to get the Pokemon with the following CP:

CP range : 384 - 423 (In other weather conditions)

: 384 - 423 (In other weather conditions) CP range: 480 - 529 (In cloudy and Sunnyclear weather)

Please make a note that any raid monsters from the list that are favored by certain weather conditions will be slightly tougher to beat due to the increase in their battle capabilities.

How to beat Golett in Pokemon GO 1-star raids?

Golett (Image via TPC)

Golett is a Ghost and Ground-type Pokemon, and it is also known as an Automaton Pokemon. To beat the monster in Pokemon GO 1-star raids, you can exploit its 160% weaknesses to Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves. However, being mindful of its resistance against attacks like Electric, Fighting, Normal, Poison, Bug, and Rock is a plus for trainers.

Here are the counters for Golett in Pokemon GO 1-star raids with the STAB effect:

Sky Forme Shaymin : Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot Kartana : Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Tyranitar : Snarl and Dark Pulse

: Snarl and Dark Pulse Kingler : Bubble and Crabhammer

: Bubble and Crabhammer Chesnaught : Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Mega Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball

Once you conquer a Golett raid, you will be able to find the monster in the wild with these CP:

CP range : 630 - 679 (In other weather conditions)

: 630 - 679 (In other weather conditions) CP range: 788 - 849(In Sunnyclear weather)

How to defeat Deino in Pokemon GO 1-star raids?

Deino (Image via TPC)

You can easily defeat Deino in Pokemon GO 1-star raids solo or with a team if you have counters like Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Fighting, and Ice-type moves. Fairy-type moves are 256% more effective, so they are by far the most effective picks to fight the raid boss.

Deino is susceptible to them due to its Dark and Dragon typing. Notably, it would be appropriate if you do not use Psychic, Dark, Electric, Fire, Ghost, Grass, or Water-type moves since Deino has strong resistance against them.

Ensure using these counters for Deino 1-star raids:

Mega Gardevoir : Charm and Dazzling Gleam

: Charm and Dazzling Gleam Xerneas : Geomancy and Moonblast

: Geomancy and Moonblast Florges : Fairy Wind and Moonblast

: Fairy Wind and Moonblast Tapu Koko : Quick Attack and Nature’s Madness

: Quick Attack and Nature’s Madness Wigglytuff : Charm and Play Rough

: Charm and Play Rough Haxorus: Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

You will get a Deino with the following CP after beating the 1-star raid:

CP range : 506 - 606 (In other weathers)

: 506 - 606 (In other weathers) CP range: 701 - 758 (In Windy weather)

How to beat Inkay in Pokemon GO 1-star raids?

Inkay (Image via TPC)

By attacking in a team or individually, you can beat Inkay in Pokemon GO 1-star raids. However, to do this, you need Bug and Fairy-type counters. Bug-type counters are incredibly powerful against this 1-star raid boss. Therefore, make sure you use more of them and fewer Fairy types. Inkay is only resistant to Psychic-type moves, so avoid using them in this battle.

Counters to beat Inkay in Pokemon GO 1-star raids:

Mega Heracross : Struggle Bug and Mega Horn

: Struggle Bug and Mega Horn Volcarona : Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz Mega Pinsir : Bug Bite and X-Scissor

: Bug Bite and X-Scissor Accelgor : Infestation and Bug Buzz

: Infestation and Bug Buzz Golisopod : Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

: Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Shadow Scyther: Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Inkay caught from the 1-star raid in Pokemon GO will have these CP:

CP range : 486 - 529 (In other weathers)

: 486 - 529 (In other weathers) CP range: 608 - 662 (In Windy weather)

That’s it for how you can beat the current Pokemon GO raid bosses: Swinub, Golett, Deino, and Inkay. Those who have just started playing the mobile game should confront them with a team. Doing this will help trainers get them. Finally, the time given to conquer 1-star raids is three minutes, which is the same as for 2- and 3-star raids.