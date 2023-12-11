Pokemon GO Adamant Time best tips and tricks

The Adamant Time event in Pokemon GO has just begun, and knowing some handy tips and tricks for the same will help you make the most out of this event. This event in Niantic's mobile game will last for almost a week. Since it is like a reimagined Kanto Tour, you do not want to miss out on some of the OG Pocket Monsters of this game.
In this article, we will walk you through the best tips and tricks that you can follow to enjoy everything that the Pokemon GO Adamant Time event has to offer.
Pokemon GO Adamant Time event: Date and Time
The Adamant Time event is going to be live in-game from 10 am local time on Monday, December 11, through 8 pm local time on Friday, December 15. So, you will have slightly over five days to capitalize on all the bonuses during this event.
All Pokemon GO Adamant Time event bonuses
The only bonus that you can enjoy during this event is the 3x Catch XP for catching Pocket Monsters. It is like Community Day but for an entire week instead of just three hours. It will come in handy for players looking to complete the Level Challenged Timed Research.
The longer duration has its pros and cons. While a longer duration means you can enjoy the bonus for a longer duration, people usually tend to get lazy during a week-long event. Make sure you play dedicatedly to make the most out of the bonus.
Besides being dedicated, you need to be at the top of your game with the Excellent Throws, as they give you 1,100 Experience Points (XP) for every successful catch. With the event bonus, you will get 3,300 XP for every catch. This can help you progress through the levels quite fast.
Lastly, this is also a fantastic occasion to use your Lucky Eggs for the exta 1.5x bonus they grant.
Pokemon GO Adamant Time featured wild spawns
You will encounter the following Pokemon in the wild during this event:
- Vulpix (Can be shiny with increased shiny odds)
- Ponyta (Can be shiny with increased shiny odds)
- Krabby (Can be shiny with increased shiny odds)
- Voltorb (Can be shiny with increased shiny odds)
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Oddish
- Koffing
- Rhyhorn
- Goldeen
You might also encounter a Dratini in the wild if you happen to be lucky. Dratini found in the wild can also be shiny during this event.
Best Pokemon to focus on during the Adamant Time event in Pokemon GO
You should go after the following monsters during this event:
- Rhyhorn: Rhyperior is very relevant in the current meta.
- Charmander: Mega Charizard is one of the strongest Fire-type beasts in the game.
- Dratini: Dragonite is one of the best Dragon-type attackers across all formats of the GO Battle League.
Pokemon GO Adamant Time Ditto spawns and transformations
Ditto will be spawning more during this event. So, now is a good time to get that pesky Research task checked off in your list of never-ending pending tasks.
It will also be available in a shiny variant. So, keep an eye out for Ditto and its shiny forme while playing during this event.
Ditto disguises during this event
- Oddish
- Koffing
- Rhyhorn
- Goldeen
How to get Shiny Ditto during the Pokemon GO Adamant Time event
The only way to get a Shiny Ditto during this event is by hunting as much as possible. Encountering Ditto is difficult feat in itself, and finding one in its shiny form will be much harder.
Therefore, the more Pokemon you catch during this event, the higher your chances of getting a Shiny Ditto. Unfortunately, there isn’t a shortcut or a workaround for this.
Pokemon GO Adamant Time Field Research and Timed Research tips
The missions, in both Field and Timed Research, are fairly straightforward. You have to catch certain Pokemon or trade them with a friend. Some require you to interact with your Buddy Pokemon while a few others ask you to interact with PokeStops.
While the tasks may be simple, the rewards are not too shabby. You will get a good amount of Stardust, a Poffin, an Incense, and more for completing all the tasks.
Pokemon GO Adamant Time: 100 IV stats of all Pokemon
- Bulbasaur: 477 CP
- Charmander: 420 CP
- Squirtle: 405 CP
- Abra: 575 CP
- Machop: 548 CP
- Geodude: 554 CP
- Gastly: 527 CP
- Vulpix: 378 CP
- Ponyta: 727 CP
- Krabby: 669 CP
- Voltorb: 432 CP
All raids during the Adamant Time event in Pokemon GO
You will come across the following raids during this event in GO:
- 1-star raids: Kabuto, Omanyte, and Staryu
- 3-star raids: Scyther, Snorlax, and Chansey
- 5-star raids: Zekrom and Mega Altaria
Best raids to do during the Adamant Time event in Pokemon GO
You should focus on the following raids during this event:
- Zekrom
- Mega Altaria
- Snorlax
That brings us to the end of this guide. This event is a fun and short event, but it is packed with goodies that you do not want to miss out on.