Pokemon GO: Alolan Graveler's weaknesses and best counters

An Electric/Rock-type Pokemon found in Pokemon GO, Alolan Graveler has more than a few differences compared to its Kanto-based counterpart.

Although Alolan Graveler possesses four elemental weaknesses, ordinary Graveler retains even more with a total of six. Alolan Graveler does have one glaring weakness that deals double super effective damage, but standard Graveler has two weaknesses that sustain that kind of damage, meaning Alolan Graveler pans out as a more resilient choice where type matchups are concerned.

That being said, countering Alolan Graveler can be quite straightforward for trainers who have the right Pokemon and moves at their disposal.

Top counters to take on Alolan Graveler in Pokemon GO

Ground-type Pokemon such as Garchomp are capable of dealing heavy damage to Alolan Graveler (Image via Niantic)

In total, Alolan Graveler receives super effective damage from Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Water-type moves in Pokemon and Pokemon GO. Of these weaknesses, Ground-type moves deal double the super effective damage or four times the normal damage, meaning trainers should ideally prioritize using these moves and Pokemon to defeat Alolan Graveler quickly.

Top moves to use against Alolan Graveler include Mud-Shot, Mud Slap, Earthquake, Earth Power, Drill Run, and Bulldoze. When used by Ground-type Pokemon, the damage will be increased thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). However, Alolan Graveler still receives standard super effective damage from its other weaknesses, which are more than capable of handling the job in the event a Pokemon GO trainer doesn't have Ground-types available.

Below Pokemon GO players can find Pokemon/move combos that can defeat Alolan Graveler effectively:

Landorus (Mud Shot/Earthquake)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Garchomp (Mud Shot/Earth Power)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Groudon (Mud Shot/Earthquake)

Blastoise (Water Gun/Hydro Cannon)

Krookodile (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Gyarados (Waterfall/Hydro Pump)

Venusaur (Vine Whip/Frenzy Plant)

Golurk (Mud-Slap/Earth Power)

Donphan (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap/Bulldoze)

Golem (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Flygon (Mud Shot/Earth Power)

Alolan Dugtrio (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Swampert (Mud Shot/Earthquake)

Seismitoad (Mud Shot/Earth Power)

Sandslash (Mud Shot/Earthquake)

Gastrodon (Mud-Slap/Earth Power)

Hippowdon (Ice Fang/Earth Power)

Lucario (Counter/Aura Sphere)

Torterra (Razor Leaf/Earthquake)

Zarude (Vine Whip/Power Whip)

Kingler (Mud Shot/Crabhammer)

Abomasnow (Razor Leaf/Energy Ball)

Conkeldurr (Counter/Dynamic Punch)

Also Read Article Continues below

There are even more Pokemon in Pokemon GO capable of using the listed moves, so trainers may want to experiment somewhat and see what Pokemon and move combo works best for their playstyle and battle team. Defeating Alolan Graveler isn't as difficult as taking on a daunting challenge like a five-star raid boss, so there's considerable room to try different counter picks.

Edited by Siddharth Satish