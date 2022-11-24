The Astral Eclipse event is currently live in Pokemon GO, marking the final chapter of Cosmog's journey that began with the Nebula Legendary appearing at the start of the Season of Light. The unique event accommodates the debuts of Solgaleo and Lunala while also bringing new Special Research chapters and Collection Challenges.

The Astral Eclipse event began on November 23 at 10 am and will end on November 28 at 8 pm local time. With the debut of the box Legendaries of Pokemon Sun and Moon, Pokemon GO players will be able to evolve Cosmoem into either of them provided they have a hundred candies ready.

The event has more than a dozen Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild and the Collection Challenges focus on players catching them.

Each step and reward in Pokemon GO's

Astral Eclipse Collection Challenges

The Astral Eclipse event has brought two new Collection Challenges to Niantic's popular AR title that players can get on quickly. Here's a list of Pokemon that they need to catch for each Collection Challenge and the rewards they earn at the end:

Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge - Tasks and rewards

Catch Solrock

Catch Yungoos

Catch Sunkern

Catch Cottonee

Catch Petilil

Catch Alolan Vulpix

Completion rewards - 3,000 Stardust

Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge - Tasks and rewards

Catch Lunatone

Catch Alolan Rattata

Catch Hoothoot

Catch Clefairy

Catch Munna

Catch Alolan Sandshrew

Completion rewards - 3,000 Stardust

The Pokemon that will be having an increased spawn rate during the Astral Eclipse event in the wild are as follows:

Alolan Rattata (Shiny available)

Alolan Sandshrew (Shiny available)

Clefairy (Shiny available)

Alolan Vulpix (Shiny available)

Staryu (Shiny available)

Lunatone (Shiny available)

Hoothoot (Shiny available)

Sunkern (Shiny available)

Munna (Shiny available)

Cottonee (Shiny available)

Solrock (Shiny available)

Petilil

Yungoos (Shiny available)

As can be seen, all pocket monsters required to be caught in order to complete both the Collection Challenges are going to appear more frequently in the wild. This will help players quickly tick off the checklist and finish the challenges.

With the start of the Astral Eclipse event, players can now add Solgaleo (by evolving Cosmoem during the day) and Lunala (by evolving Cosmoem at night) to their Pokemon GO party. Fans had been waiting for the final evolutions of Cosmog for a long time now.

Apart from this, the cosmic event also features the arrival of Nihilego and Mega Houndoom as the five-star and mega raid bosses for players to battle and catch. Nihilego will also be joined by the other Ultra Beasts on November 27 from 11 am to 5 pm local time in the Ultra Beasts Arrival: Global event.

During that period, the extradimensional pocket monsters will be featured in five-star raids, with certain Ultra Beasts appearing in certain parts of the world. To learn more about the spawn locations and bonuses of the event, check here.

There's much to look ahead to in Pokemon GO for regular players in the upcoming weeks, with Niantic also revealing the two-day Community Day event in December which will be a recap of the past two years' Community Days. Learn more about the same here.

