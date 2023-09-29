Pokemon GO Azumarill PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Water-type Pocket Monsters have been a dominating presence across all the formats of the Pokemon GO Battle League for many seasons. Whether you play in the Great League, the Ultra League, or the Master League, you will run into a truckload of them. Azumarill, one such Pokemon, is one of the most widely used Water-type critters in the Great League.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Azumarill in PvP and PvE. We will also talk about the best counters that you can use against it in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Azumarill in Pokemon GO

Azumarill, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Azumarill

Bubble as the Fast move, along with Hydro Pump and Play Rough as the Charged moves, would be the best offensive moveset for Azumarill.

You can use Rock Smash along with Play Rough as the primary moveset if you want to deal with creatures with a Dark elemental typing.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Azumarill

Bubble is superior to Rock Smash when it comes to Azumarill’s Fast move. This is because you will have a greater elemental typing coverage with the former when it comes to Gym defense.

Play Rough and Ice Beam will be the best Charged moves for Azumarill’s defensive PvE moveset. When you are defending a gym, you will want a faster Charged move to dish out damage more quickly. Since Hydro Pump costs more energy, it is not advisable to use it in Azumarill’s defensive moveset.

Is Azumarill good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Azumarill, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Don’t get discouraged from using Azumarill as a Gym defender juse because it has a low max Combat Power. A lower CP means it will have a lower rate of motivation decay.

As a result, it will take longer for attackers to knock it out of the Gym; three attacks to be precise.

Furthermore, seeing a Water-type defender, people might come with Grass-type attackers to counter. They will have a hard time if you use Ice Beam as the defensive Charged move.

Best PvP moveset for Azumarill in Pokemon GO

Bubble as the Fast move, along with Ice Beam and Hydro Pump as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Azumarill in this game.

Ice Beam is important to deal with the pesky Grass-type attackers that you will run into while using a Water-type Pokemon. Hydro Pump holds a potential nuking ability, thanks to its insanely high base power of 130. You will also get the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with Hydro Pump.

Hence, there's no wonder that Azumarill has managed to dominate the Great League for seasons on end.

It is important to note that it is one of the most frequent encounters in the Great League. So, if you want to be ready for a potential mirror matchup (when you go up against an enemy with their Azumarill), you might want to replace Ice Beam with Play Rough. This will allow you to beat the mirror matchups, but,you will lose the Ice-type coverage against the Grass-type attackers.

Is Azumarill good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Azumarill boasts an amazing moveset with bulky stats. There’s no doubt that it is one of the best critters that you can use in the Great League, and the players who frequent this mode know it best.

You will find an Azumarill user in every other game as it fits in a wide variety of rosters. When it comes to Ultra League and Master League, Azuamrill’s stats are insufficient to make any splash.

All moves that Azumarill can learn in Pokemon GO

Azumarill is a dual Water- and Fairy-type Pokemon and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Grass

Poison

Azumarill is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Fight

Fire

Ice

Water

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 1,795 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 112

: 112 Defense : 152

: 152 Stamina: 225

Azumarill can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves:

Rock Smash : This is a Fighting-type move. It does 11.54 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 7.69 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Fighting-type move. It does 11.54 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 7.69 Energy Per Second (EPS). Bubble: This is a Water-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 11.67 EPS.

Charged moves:

Play Rough : This is a two-bar Fairy-type move with a base power of 90. It does 31.03 DPS and 1.80 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 55.86.

: This is a two-bar Fairy-type move with a base power of 90. It does 31.03 DPS and 1.80 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 55.86. Hydro Pump : This is a one-bar Water-type move with a base power of 130. It does 39.39 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.21.

: This is a one-bar Water-type move with a base power of 130. It does 39.39 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.21. Ice Beam: This is a two-bar Ice-type move with a base power of 90. It does 27.27 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 49.09.

Best counters for Azumarill in Pokemon GO

As mentioned above, Azumarill is extremely vulnerable to Electric-, Grass-, and Poison-type Pocket Monsters. So, you can use the following creatures to counter it in your battles:

Mega Sceptile

Mega Gengar

Kartana

Shadow Raikou

Xurkitree

Mega Manectric

Mega Beedril

Mega Venusaur

Shadow Electivire

Shadow Magnezone

Zekrom

Shadow Zapdos

Mega Zapdos

Mega Rayquaza

Sky Forme Shaymin

Shadow Mewtwo

ShAadow Tangrowth

Raikou

Roserade

These critters will give you the best results against Azumarill. Further, you should be able to shut it down in your Pokemon GO Battle League matchups even if you use others that have elemental typings.