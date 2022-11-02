Pokemon GO Battle Day Miltank: Starting time, bonuses, and more

Miltank is a Normal-type Pokemon GO fighter that has a maximum Combat Power of 2662. Pokemon GO's developers recently announced a brand new GO Battle Day featuring this Pokemon. It is a medium-range Pocket Monster with 157 Attack Power, 193 Defense Power, and 216 Stamina stats. Currently, Miltank's best in-game moveset is a combination of Tackle and Body Slam (9.10 DPS).

Only weak to Fighting-type moves, Miltank can be a great addition to your team. There is also a chance of encountering a Shiny Miltank during the GO Battle Day. Shiny collectors will have a fun day hunting its Shiny variant during the event's runtime. Given below is a detailed feature on GO Battle Day's Miltank and its starting time, bonuses, and Research rewards.

Pokemon GO Battle Day Miltank start time, research rewards, and bonuses this November 2022

Since it is a GO Battle Day, it will take place on Sunday, November 6. Beginning and ending on the same day, the event will last 12 hours from 12:00 am on November 6 to 11:59 pm on November 6.

Since it is set for local time, players don’t have to adjust to any specific time zones to participate. During the event, the Ultra League and Willpower Cup will remain active and there are currently no CP limits required to participate.

Pokemon GO Battle Day Miltank Bonuses

There are numerous bonuses for players who complete the Pokemon GO Battle Day. Players will receive bonus Stardust and the maximum number of playable sets increases drastically as well. You can earn 4X Stardust from winning rewards and the maximum number of sets you can play per day increases from 5 to 20 for a total of 100 battles from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm local time.

All of these bonuses will disappear once the Battle Weekend has ended, so players should be ready when the event begins.

Pokemon GO Battle Day Miltank Timed Research

Although there is no mention of the tasks, Niantic has released the rewards for completing the GO Battle Day Miltank. As the event features Miltank, there is a guaranteed Miltank encounter, along with several other rewards awaiting interested players.

XP as reward

Rare Candy as reward

A Guaranteed Miltank encounter as reward

An Elite Charge TM as reward

In each set, the first win reward from the Basic track will be a reward encounter, but from the second through fifth encounters, the rewards will remain unchanged. All winning rewards from the Premium track will be reward encounters and you’ll have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Miltank during the event’s runtime.

The increased spawn of Miltank, combined with the use of Incenses and Lure Modules at PokeStops, will provide you with an even higher chance of encountering a Shiny Miltank. This is all the current information on the GO Battle Day Miltank. This event is expected to be an easy one for players since it doesn’t feature a rare or legendary catch. Stay tuned for more updates and information about Pokemon GO in the coming future.

