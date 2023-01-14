Pokemon GO Battle Day: Steven Stone Timed Research - All tasks and rewards

The first GO Battle Day of the year is currently live in Pokemon GO, with players being able to participate in the GO Battle Day: Steven Stone event over the weekend. Steven is the Hoenn-region Champion seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. The occasion provides unique event bonuses and Timed Research tasks to incentivize trainers to engage in PvP battles.

GO Battle League Day events are a recurring event in Niantic's popular AR title that sees its large playerbase engage in GO Battle League matches. This article jots down all the tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO for this weekend's GO Battle Day: Steven Stone Timed Research. Players should prepare accordingly if they wish to engage in the event.

Everything you need to know about GO Battle Day: Steven Stone Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

The GO Battle Day: Steven Stone is scheduled to take place over this weekend, starting on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 12:00 am local time and concluding on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time. This provides trainers all over the world with adequate time to participate in the event.

As can be expected, the event-exclusive Timed Research of the GO Battle Day event will focus on battling in-game. The rewards include XP, Rare Candy, an Elite Charged TM, and Steven Stone-inspired cosmetics. The tasks and rewards for the Timed Research of GO Battle Day: Steven Stone are as follows:

Battle in the GO Battle League five times - 7500 XP

Battle in the GO Battle League 10 times - 7500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks - 7500 XP

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 7500 XP

Rewards - 3x Rare Candy, 1x Elite Charged TM, Steven Stone-inspired rings

The event bonuses for the GO Battle Day: Steven Stone event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Players will be able to play 20 maximum number of sets per day instead five - for a total of 100 battles - starting from 12 am local time to 11:59 pm local time

Players will receive 4x Stardust from win rewards

The Great League (1500 CP limit), the Ultra League (2500 CP limit), and the Master League (no CP limit) will be active during the GO Battle Day: Steven Stone event in Pokemon GO, and players will need to prepare accordingly if they wish to participate.

They will need to complete the tasks within the event's duration to procure all the rewards.

The remaining Pokemon GO events in January 2023 are Lunar New Year 2023, January Community Day Classic and Crackling Voltage Event. Keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same to learn more details about these events.

