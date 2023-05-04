Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Master League team recommendations

There are multiple different ways to experience PvP combat in Pokemon GO. This culminates in GO Battle League's various formats and primarily the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues. In particular, the Master League has no limit to entrants' Combat Power, and Legendary/Mythical Pokemon are also permitted among the league's ranks, making it the top tier of PvP competition.

If trainers want to climb the ranks of the Master League, they'll need the best team of creatures that they can assemble in Pokemon GO. Furthermore, these Pocket Monsters will need optimized moves to gain an edge over their opponents.

There may not be a perfect team in Pokemon GO's Master League, but there are certainly plenty of strong contenders that trainers may want to consider.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended teams for Pokemon GO's Master League

Groudon/Kyurem/Xerneas

Ever since Pokemon GO's Hoenn Tour, Groudon has skyrocketed up the PvP meta, thanks to the powerful move Precipice Blades that it received. Coupled with its high attack and defense, the Hoenn Legendary can dominate on early offense as a lead Pokemon.

However, Groudon can't account for every foe, and this is where Kyurem slots in. Much like Groudon, Kyurem received the move Glaciate, which has vastly improved its capabilities and given it the power to cover for Groudon and Xerneas' weaknesses.

Xerneas is an excellent closer, thanks to its high max stamina stat. Its maximum attack stat is also high, giving it the ability to close out fights and deal great damage to popular Dragon-type foes in the meta. This is also thanks to its Fairy-type attacks like Moonblast.

Dragonite/Shadow Mewtwo/Shadow Ho-Oh

This team dips considerably into the fantastic Shadow Pokemon meta, increasing the overall damage output. Obviously, if trainers need more durability, they can always opt to use the non-shadow versions of this team in Pokemon GO.

Starting as a lead is Dragonite, which sports great attack stats and respectable durability. Its Dragon-type arsenal hits hard and deals plenty of damage against meta darlings like Garchomp and Origin Forme Giratina. The Superpower ability also allows it to branch out its type effectiveness.

If Dragonite is in danger, Pokemon GO trainers can bring in Shadow Mewtwo. While the creature doesn't align neatly against the creatures that beat Dragonite in type matchups, it can make up for that deficiency in pure damage. Thanks to moves like Shadow Ball, Shadow Mewtwo can nuke foes like Metagross and Origin Forme Giratina quickly and effectively.

Once enemies are out of shields or are down to their last Pokemon, trainers can bring in Shadow Ho-Oh. Since many popular closers tend to be Steel-type picks, Ho-Oh can masterfully handle them with Fire-type attacks like Incinerate and Sacred Fire.

However, in the event that opponents bring out a non-Steel-type opponent, Shadow Ho-Oh also has access to moves like Brave Bird to improve its overall type coverage.

Shadow Ho-Oh can't account for every foe. However, it can succeed as a closer, thanks to its damage output and incredibly high defense, even with its Shadow Pokemon debuff.

