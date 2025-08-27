  • home icon
  Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation (Season 24): Schedule and rewards

Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation (Season 24): Schedule and rewards

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 27, 2025 20:41 GMT
Pokemon GO Battle League Season 24 schedule and rewards
Pokemon GO Battle League Season 24 schedule and rewards (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation will be the 24th season of trainer battles. It will kick off at 1 pm PT on September 2, 2025, and end at 1 pm PT on December 3, 2025. This edition will consist of the standard Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, as well as limited formats such as the Retro Cup, Fantasy Cup, Halloween Cup, and so on. It will also mark the debut of the 2025 Championship Series Cup.

This article covers the Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation schedule in detail. It also provides a the list of reward encounters and milestones you can look forward to over the course of the season.

Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation: Schedule

September 2–September 9

  • Great League
  • Retro Cup: Great League Edition

September 9–September 16

  • Ultra League
  • Summer Cup: Great League Edition

September 16–September 23

  • Master League: Mega Edition*
  • Willpower Cup: Great League Edition*

September 23–September 30

  • Great League*
  • Ultra League*
  • Master League*

September 30–October 7

  • Great League
  • Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition

October 7–October 14

  • Ultra League
  • Jungle Cup: Great League Edition

October 14–October 21

  • Master Premier*
  • Great League Remix*

October 21–October 28

  • Great League*
  • Ultra League*
  • Master League*

October 28–November 4

  • Great League
  • Halloween Cup: Great League Edition

November 4–November 11

  • Ultra League
  • Jungle Cup: Great League Edition

November 11–November 18

  • Great League*
  • Ultra League*
  • Master League*

November 18–November 25

  • 2025 Championship Series Cup*
  • Master League: Mega Edition*

November 25–December 2

  • Catch Cup: Great League Edition*
  • Ultra League*
  • Master League*

* - 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards

GO Battle Weekend: Tales of Transformation

Dates:

  • Midnight local time on Saturday, October 25, to 11:59 pm local time on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Bonuses:

  • 4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include end-of-set rewards.)
  • The maximum number of sets you can play per day will increase from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.
  • Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include glasses for your avatar inspired by Clemont.
  • Pokemon encountered via GO Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.
Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation: Rewards

Guaranteed rank-up rewards

During the Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation season you will get the following creatures as encounters when you reach the coresponding ranks:

  • Rank 1 - Helioptile^
  • Rank 6 - Pawniard^
  • Ace Rank - Honedge
  • Veteran Rank - Frigibax
  • Expert Rank - Dreepy
  • Legend Rank - Pikachu Libre^

Standard encounters

As you keep ranking up, you will keep adding the following creatures to your potential third-win encounter list during the Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation season:

  • Rank 1+: Tentacool^, Paldean Wooper^, Spoink^, Rookidee^, and Wimpod^
  • Rank 6+: Onix^ and Vullaby^
  • Rank 11+: Beldum^, Galarian Stunfisk^, Inkay^, and Carbink^
  • Rank 16+: Alolan Marowak^, Galarian Weezing^, and Honedge^
  • Rank 20+: Active 5-star raid boss
  • 2000+ rank points: Jangmo-o^
  • 2,500+ rank points: Frigibax^
  • 2,750+ rank points: Dreepy

^ - Shiny encounter possible

The new season will also revamp the battle mechanic and make numerous adjustments to popular moves. Check out the full list of Pokemon GO Battle League balance changes for Season 24.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
