Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation (Season 24): Schedule and rewards

Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation will be the 24th season of trainer battles. It will kick off at 1 pm PT on September 2, 2025, and end at 1 pm PT on December 3, 2025. This edition will consist of the standard Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, as well as limited formats such as the Retro Cup, Fantasy Cup, Halloween Cup, and so on. It will also mark the debut of the 2025 Championship Series Cup.This article covers the Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation schedule in detail. It also provides a the list of reward encounters and milestones you can look forward to over the course of the season.Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation: ScheduleSeptember 2–September 9Great LeagueRetro Cup: Great League EditionSeptember 9–September 16Ultra LeagueSummer Cup: Great League EditionSeptember 16–September 23Master League: Mega Edition*Willpower Cup: Great League EditionSeptember 23–September 30Great League*Ultra League*Master League*September 30–October 7Great LeagueFantasy Cup: Great League EditionOctober 7–October 14Ultra LeagueJungle Cup: Great League EditionOctober 14–October 21Master Premier*Great League Remix*October 21–October 28Great League*Ultra League*Master League*October 28–November 4Great LeagueHalloween Cup: Great League EditionNovember 4–November 11Ultra LeagueJungle Cup: Great League EditionNovember 11–November 18Great League*Ultra League*Master League*November 18–November 252025 Championship Series Cup*Master League: Mega Edition*November 25–December 2Catch Cup: Great League Edition*Ultra League*Master League** - 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewardsGO Battle Weekend: Tales of TransformationDates:Midnight local time on Saturday, October 25, to 11:59 pm local time on Sunday, October 26, 2025.Bonuses:4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include end-of-set rewards.)The maximum number of sets you can play per day will increase from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include glasses for your avatar inspired by Clemont.Pokemon encountered via GO Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation: RewardsGuaranteed rank-up rewardsDuring the Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation season you will get the following creatures as encounters when you reach the coresponding ranks:Rank 1 - Helioptile^Rank 6 - Pawniard^Ace Rank - HonedgeVeteran Rank - FrigibaxExpert Rank - DreepyLegend Rank - Pikachu Libre^Standard encountersAs you keep ranking up, you will keep adding the following creatures to your potential third-win encounter list during the Pokemon GO Battle League Tales of Transformation season:Rank 1+: Tentacool^, Paldean Wooper^, Spoink^, Rookidee^, and Wimpod^Rank 6+: Onix^ and Vullaby^Rank 11+: Beldum^, Galarian Stunfisk^, Inkay^, and Carbink^Rank 16+: Alolan Marowak^, Galarian Weezing^, and Honedge^Rank 20+: Active 5-star raid boss2000+ rank points: Jangmo-o^2,500+ rank points: Frigibax^2,750+ rank points: Dreepy^ - Shiny encounter possibleThe new season will also revamp the battle mechanic and make numerous adjustments to popular moves. Check out the full list of Pokemon GO Battle League balance changes for Season 24.