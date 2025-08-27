Pokemon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring long-awaited Gen VIII family

In its recent Tales of Transformation reveal video, Niantic teased the debut of a long-awaited Gen VIII Pokemon in Wild Area 2025. The Wily Pokemon has two stages of evolution, a powerful Dark- and Fairy-type combination, and a quirky design.

The Wild Area 2025 will take place in Nagasaki from November 7 to 9 and worldwide on November 15 and 16.

Which Pokemon was teased for Pokemon GO Wild Area 2025?

Impidimp was teased for Pokemon GO Wild Area 2025. It's a Gen VIII Dark- and Fairy-type Pokemon that evolves into Morgrem and then further into Grimmsnarl.

The Impidimp Silhouette (Image via Niantic)

In the Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation reveal video, you can see the silhouette of Impidimp around the 1:07 mark of the clip prancing about in a forest. The tease was further cemented when Niantic later posted another video for Wild Area 2025 showcasing the Dark- and Fairy-type symbols on screen.

The Wily Pokemon has a vibrant and gremlin-like design, with its bright red/pink hue popping off the screen. Its first evolution Morgrem keeps a similar color palette, with only the addition of green. With Grimmsnarl, the color combination and the design change to a more ominous and threatening one.

Impidimp in anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Impidimp's debut, Grimmsnarl can have a decent impact on Pokemon GO's battle scene. The Bulk Up Pokemon also has a Gigantamax form, which will surely arrive sometime later.

A new Pokemon GO season is coming (Image via Niantic)

With the reveal of the upcoming season, we now know that Keldeo's Resolute Forme will finally arrive in Pokemon GO. Along with it, several new Mega Evolutions are debuting over the next couple of months, too. You can check out the seasonal rotations for egg hatches, Research Breakthrough encounters, and more.

Furthermore, Niantic provided Pokemon GO trainers with an opportunity to get over 7 million XP through the XP Celebration Timed Research. This is in view of the impending trainer level cap increase.

