Best counters for Pelipper in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

Pelipper has been in Pokemon GO since 2017 but in September of 2021, Pelipper was added in the Season of Mischief as a three star raid boss.

Players looking to take on the Water Bird Pokemon in Pokemon GO may find themselves stuck taking on raid after raid without success. For Pokemon GO's raid battles, it is always helpful to know the right counters to bring along, and knowing the best Pokemon to bring in for the battle and the optimal moves to use can give players the upper hand.

Pokemon GO: Best counters for Pelipper

Pelipper in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about Pelipper in Pokemon GO is that it is a Water and Flying-type Pokemon. Water-type Pokemon, while commonly being very bulky, have a weakness to Grass and Electric-type moves. Defensively, Water-type Pokemon deal less damage to Dragon, Grass, and other Water-type Pokemon. In terms of the worst Pokemon to bring against a Water-type Pokemon, Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon are the worst as they take super effective damage from Water-type attacks.

Pelipper is also a Flying-type. This means that it takes more damage from Rock, Electric, and Ice-type moves. However, Pelipper's Water typing makes it take less damage from Ice-type attacks. As a result, Pelipper only takes super effective damage from Electric and Rock-type attacks. Defensively, Pelipper's Flying-type attacks deal more damage to Grass, Bug, and Fighting-type attacks.

Knowing this about Pelipper's type matchups, the worst Pokemon to bring are Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon such as Blaziken, Infernape, or Emboar. While Rock-type Pokemon like Tyranitar are good offensive choices for this fight, they also take super effective damage from Pelipper's Water-type attacks. Ground-type attacks deal the least amount of damage to Pelipper, rather than dealing 100% of the damage moves would normally do, they only deal 39% of their regular power.

There are some Pokemon that function as great counters for this raid and are recommended for all players to bring if they have access to them. The best Pokemon for this raid is Thundurus. The Therian form of Thundurus has access to the moves Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt and is the best counter for Pelipper in Pokemon GO. Other Electric-type Pokemon with access to Electric-type attacks are also great choices for this raid. Pokemon like Zekrom or Electivire are good choices. Electivire may be the more accessible option due to its availability compared to the other two Pokemon. Thundurus and Zekrom are Legendary Pokemon exclusive to raids that are no longer available.

Additional Information: Pelipper

After completing the raid battle, players will get the opportunity to catch Pelipper. Here is some information regarding Pelipper in Pokemon GO for players looking to use it in other raids as well as trainer battles.

Pelipper has a maximum combat power of 2,127.

Pelipper's best moves in Pokemon GO, both offensively and defensively, are Wing Attack and Weather Ball.

Pelipper also evolves from Wingull with 50 Wingull candies.

Pelipper has an Attack stat of 175, a Defense stat of 174, and a Stamina stat of 155

The highest combat power Pelipper can be found at in the wild with is 1,823

Edited by Siddharth Satish