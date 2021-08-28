Pokemon GO: Best counters to use against Lugia in September 2021

Pokemon GO has revealed that Lugia will begin appearing in five-star raids on 1 September 2021. As a result, trainers need to know Lugia's weaknesses to defeat it in battle.

The raid boss has also been confirmed to know the attack Aeroblast, so players will need to be prepared before challenging it.

Here's how to counter Lugia in Pokemon GO raids.

The Season of Mischief begins in just a few days! 🤪 There’ll also be plenty more to look forward to coming in the month of September. https://t.co/AMxSnH7YJo pic.twitter.com/CP2z5mixOh — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 27, 2021

The best counters for Lugia in Pokemon GO

Players who intend on battling Lugia in five-star raids should first be aware of which types the Legendary is vulnerable against. As a dual Psychic/Flying-type, Lugia is especially weak against Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type opponents.

On the other hand, trainers will want to avoid using Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Psychic-type Pokemon because this raid boss excels against them.

Below are the best counters to use against Lugia, including the best moveset for each Pocket Monster.

Mega Gengar - In Pokemon GO it is well known that few are more powerful and versatile in battle than Mega Gengar. This beast will demolish Lugia with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Rampardos - One of the best Rock-types in the mobile game, Rampardos makes for an excellent counter to use in this raid. Using the moves Smack Down and Rock Slide, Lugia won't last long in this raid.

Chandelure - This dual Fire/Ghost-type will be most effective against Lugia if it utilizes its Ghost-type attacks. Hex and Shadow Ball are the winning moves in this scenario.

Weavile - As both a Dark and Ice-type, Weavile is a great choice against Lugia because it embodies two of the Legendary's weaknesses. The best attacks for Weavile in this raid are Snarl and Avalanche.

Zekrom - Players lucky enough to have a Zekrom in their collection would be wise to use the Dragon/Electric-type against Lugia. This Pokemon will zap away the raid boss using Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Luxray - This Electric-type is able to take advantage of Lugia's Electric and Dark-type weaknesses. Luxray can do a great job when equipped with the moves Snarl and Wild Charge.

Galarian Standard Darmanitan - This Ice-type will freeze Lugia in its tracks if it knows Ice Fang and Avalanche. Galarian Standard Darmanitan has decent enough stats to inflict some solid damage.

As always, players would be wise to bring several of the above-listed Pokemon with them to battle Lugia in raids. If trainers don't have any of these options, they should seek other Pokemon that are assigned with similar types.

It's never a bad idea to bring along a few friends to the raid to have the best chance of success.

Get ready for the Season of Mischief! This Season will focus on Hoopa, the Mischief Pokémon, which you’ll be able to encounter during this Season’s Special Research story! 😜 https://t.co/EeuXcVWu6j



Let us know what you think of the new blog design! pic.twitter.com/eXBDJvgukB — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 27, 2021

