Pokemon GO: 10 best Dark-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Dark-types are known for their offensive capabilities. In the mainline games, the Dark-type was introduced to counter the then-dominant Psychic type and did its job very well. In this game, they are used to handle Ghost and Psychic-types and are checked by several types, like Fairy, Bug, and Fighting, who find a lot of viability in countering them.

We will look at the best Dark-types in Pokemon GO in this article. The mons on the list have been picked based on their stats, movepools, and performance in PvE and PvP.

10 best Dark-types in Pokemon GO

10) Hoopa Unbound

Hoopa-Unbound in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 311

311 Defense: 191

191 Stamina: 173

173 Max CP: 4530

Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion

Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Psychic, and Shadow Ball

Despite its insane Attack stat of 311, which was enough to put it on this list, Hoopa Unbound has a few noteworthy flaws. It lacks a Dark-type Fast Attack, and is extremely frail, leading it to be KO'd very quickly. It's best utilized as a revenge killer after a teammate has fallen in the Master League.

9) Weavile

Weavile in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 243

243 Defense: 171

171 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3397

Fast Attacks: Snarl, Feint Attack, and Ice Shard

Charged Attacks: Foul Play, Avalanche, Focus Blast, and Triple Axel

The reasons why Weavile works as a Dark-type attacker are the same ones that earned it a spot on our list of best Ice-types in Pokemon GO. Although frail, it is a useful attacker to bring in PvE fights like Raids and Gyms.

8) Urshifu (Single Strike Style)

Urshifu Single Strike in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 254

254 Defense: 177

177 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4077

Fast Attacks: Sucker Punch, Rock Smash, and Counter

Charged Attacks: Payback, Dynamic Punch, Close Combat, and Brick Break

Urshifu Single Strike is a powerhouse in the Master League, despite its Fighting typing giving it a double weakness to Fairy. It is a better Fighting-type attacker, earning a place on our list of best Fighting-types in Pokemon GO, as its only Charged Dark-type Attack Payback takes time to use. This is offset by its Fast Attack Sucker Punch, which deals damage while generating energy quickly.

7) Zarude

Zarude in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 242

242 Defense: 215

215 Stamina: 233

233 Max CP: 4334

Fast Attacks: Bite and Vine Whip

Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Power Whip, and Energy Ball

Zarude's Legendary stats got it a high spot on our list of best Grass-types in Pokemon GO. It doesn't rank as high on this list due to having only two Dark moves — Bite and Dark Pulse — but its stats are enough to make it a useful attacker in PvP and PvE.

6) Guzzlord

Guzzlord in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 188

188 Defense: 99

99 Stamina: 440

440 Max CP: 3264

Fast Attacks: Snarl and Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing, Crunch, Sludge Bomb, and Dragon Claw

Guzzlord's phenomenal Stamina stat of 440 lets it have a niche in the Pokemon GO Ultra League as well as serve as a Dark-type attacker in Raids and Gyms.

5) Incineroar

Incineroar in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 214

214 Defense: 175

175 Stamina: 216

216 Max CP: 3387

Fast Attacks: Snarl, Fire Fang, and Double Kick

Charged Attacks: Darkest Lariat, Dark Pulse, Blast Burn*, Fire Blast, Flame Charge, and Blaze Kick

(* indicates Legacy Move that needs to be taught with an Elite TM)

Incineroar is useful for players to invest in Pokemon GO, as it can play multiple roles to some extent. It has decent bulk to defend Gyms, can be a budget pick for a Raid, can serve as a Dark-type attacker for PvE in general, and shines in the Ultra League.

4) Yveltal

Yveltal in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 250

250 Defense: 185

185 Stamina: 246

246 Max CP: 4275

Fast Attacks: Sucker Punch, Snarl, and Gust

Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Oblivion Wing*, Hurricane, Hyper Beam, Psychic, and Focus Blast

Yveltal excels in the Pokemon GO Master League, especially after the buff to Sucker Punch. Even Fairy types who would give it trouble will struggle against its powerful Flying STAB Oblivion Wing.

3) Darkrai

Darkrai in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 285

285 Defense: 198

198 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 4227

Fast Attacks: Snarl and Feint Attack

Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Shadow Ball, Focus Blast, and Sludge Bomb*

Darkrai is a solid Dark-type in Pokemon GO. It serves well as an attacker for Raids that need a Dark-type and has useful niches in the Ultra and Master Leagues of PvP.

2) Hydreigon

Hydreigon in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 256

256 Defense: 188

188 Stamina: 211

211 Max CP: 4098

Fast Attacks: Bite and Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing*, Dark Pulse, Flash Cannon, and Dragon Pulse

Since getting the Charged Move Brutal Swing, Hydreigon has become a beast in PvE as a Dark-type attacker. It is also a niche pick in the Master League, though it struggles against the Fairy types of that League.

1) Tyranitar

Tyranitar in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 251

251 Defense: 207

207 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4335

Fast Attacks: Bite, Smack Down*, and Iron Tail

Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing, Crunch, Fire Blast, and Stone Edge

While Tyranitar has lost some of its sheen as a Rock-type attacker, it is still the best Dark-type Attacker in Pokemon GO. It is a fantastic Dark-type Attacker for PvE, doing well in Raids and as a Gym attacker. Its bulk also lets it defend Gyms well.

