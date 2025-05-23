Pokemon GO: 10 best Dark-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Dark-types are known for their offensive capabilities. In the mainline games, the Dark-type was introduced to counter the then-dominant Psychic type and did its job very well. In this game, they are used to handle Ghost and Psychic-types and are checked by several types, like Fairy, Bug, and Fighting, who find a lot of viability in countering them.
We will look at the best Dark-types in Pokemon GO in this article. The mons on the list have been picked based on their stats, movepools, and performance in PvE and PvP.
10 best Dark-types in Pokemon GO
10) Hoopa Unbound
Base stats
- Attack: 311
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 173
- Max CP: 4530
Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion
Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Psychic, and Shadow Ball
Despite its insane Attack stat of 311, which was enough to put it on this list, Hoopa Unbound has a few noteworthy flaws. It lacks a Dark-type Fast Attack, and is extremely frail, leading it to be KO'd very quickly. It's best utilized as a revenge killer after a teammate has fallen in the Master League.
9) Weavile
Base stats
- Attack: 243
- Defense: 171
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3397
Fast Attacks: Snarl, Feint Attack, and Ice Shard
Charged Attacks: Foul Play, Avalanche, Focus Blast, and Triple Axel
The reasons why Weavile works as a Dark-type attacker are the same ones that earned it a spot on our list of best Ice-types in Pokemon GO. Although frail, it is a useful attacker to bring in PvE fights like Raids and Gyms.
8) Urshifu (Single Strike Style)
Base stats
- Attack: 254
- Defense: 177
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 4077
Fast Attacks: Sucker Punch, Rock Smash, and Counter
Charged Attacks: Payback, Dynamic Punch, Close Combat, and Brick Break
Urshifu Single Strike is a powerhouse in the Master League, despite its Fighting typing giving it a double weakness to Fairy. It is a better Fighting-type attacker, earning a place on our list of best Fighting-types in Pokemon GO, as its only Charged Dark-type Attack Payback takes time to use. This is offset by its Fast Attack Sucker Punch, which deals damage while generating energy quickly.
7) Zarude
Base stats
- Attack: 242
- Defense: 215
- Stamina: 233
- Max CP: 4334
Fast Attacks: Bite and Vine Whip
Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Power Whip, and Energy Ball
Zarude's Legendary stats got it a high spot on our list of best Grass-types in Pokemon GO. It doesn't rank as high on this list due to having only two Dark moves — Bite and Dark Pulse — but its stats are enough to make it a useful attacker in PvP and PvE.
6) Guzzlord
Base stats
- Attack: 188
- Defense: 99
- Stamina: 440
- Max CP: 3264
Fast Attacks: Snarl and Dragon Tail
Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing, Crunch, Sludge Bomb, and Dragon Claw
Guzzlord's phenomenal Stamina stat of 440 lets it have a niche in the Pokemon GO Ultra League as well as serve as a Dark-type attacker in Raids and Gyms.
5) Incineroar
Base stats
- Attack: 214
- Defense: 175
- Stamina: 216
- Max CP: 3387
Fast Attacks: Snarl, Fire Fang, and Double Kick
Charged Attacks: Darkest Lariat, Dark Pulse, Blast Burn*, Fire Blast, Flame Charge, and Blaze Kick
(* indicates Legacy Move that needs to be taught with an Elite TM)
Incineroar is useful for players to invest in Pokemon GO, as it can play multiple roles to some extent. It has decent bulk to defend Gyms, can be a budget pick for a Raid, can serve as a Dark-type attacker for PvE in general, and shines in the Ultra League.
4) Yveltal
Base stats
- Attack: 250
- Defense: 185
- Stamina: 246
- Max CP: 4275
Fast Attacks: Sucker Punch, Snarl, and Gust
Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Oblivion Wing*, Hurricane, Hyper Beam, Psychic, and Focus Blast
Yveltal excels in the Pokemon GO Master League, especially after the buff to Sucker Punch. Even Fairy types who would give it trouble will struggle against its powerful Flying STAB Oblivion Wing.
3) Darkrai
Base stats
- Attack: 285
- Defense: 198
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 4227
Fast Attacks: Snarl and Feint Attack
Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Shadow Ball, Focus Blast, and Sludge Bomb*
Darkrai is a solid Dark-type in Pokemon GO. It serves well as an attacker for Raids that need a Dark-type and has useful niches in the Ultra and Master Leagues of PvP.
2) Hydreigon
Base stats
- Attack: 256
- Defense: 188
- Stamina: 211
- Max CP: 4098
Fast Attacks: Bite and Dragon Breath
Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing*, Dark Pulse, Flash Cannon, and Dragon Pulse
Since getting the Charged Move Brutal Swing, Hydreigon has become a beast in PvE as a Dark-type attacker. It is also a niche pick in the Master League, though it struggles against the Fairy types of that League.
1) Tyranitar
Base stats
- Attack: 251
- Defense: 207
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 4335
Fast Attacks: Bite, Smack Down*, and Iron Tail
Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing, Crunch, Fire Blast, and Stone Edge
While Tyranitar has lost some of its sheen as a Rock-type attacker, it is still the best Dark-type Attacker in Pokemon GO. It is a fantastic Dark-type Attacker for PvE, doing well in Raids and as a Gym attacker. Its bulk also lets it defend Gyms well.
