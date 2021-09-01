Best Elite Fast TMs to teach Pokemon in Pokemon GO

TMs or Technical Machines have been a staple in Pokemon GO since the very beginning. Even in the main series games, Technical Machines have been something every player pursues in their games as it allows players the ability to edit the move sets of their Pokemon.

Elite TMs are additions to Pokemon GO that give certain Pokemon the ability to learn better moves exclusive to Elite TMs.

Which Pokemon learn the best Fast Elite moves in Pokemon GO?

Technical Machines as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

What would qualify a move as being objectively better? Moves with a higher damage per second value over the other moves learned in that slot, and are almost always considered better. More damage means that players win their battles faster.

Pokemon like Lapras and Dewgong gain access to the move Ice Shard which is one of the fastest moves in the game. This also provides those Pokemon with great coverage as Dewgong and Lapras are vulnerable to Grass type Pokemon. Ice type attacks like Ice Shard are super effective against Grass type Pokemon.

Steel Wing is another great Elite TM move in Pokemon GO which can be learned by Scyther. While it does not get the same type attack boost from a Bug or Flying type move, it provides much needed pressure against Rock type Pokemon that may be switched in on Scyther thinking it will be an easy target.

Gengar, as well as its pre-evolved forms, gain access to the move Lick through Pokemon GO's Elite TM which is one of the fastest Ghost type moves in the game. Lick also has an excellent balance of damage to energy generation of any other move Gengar can learn, which makes Lick the most efficient move for incorporating charged attacks into your battles.

Tyranitar is another Pokemon with a great Elite Move in Pokemon GO. With an Elite Fast TM, Tyranitar learns the move Smack Down. Smack Down is Tyranitar's best offensive move as it not only has the highest damage output of every other move in its fast slot, but also generates the highest amount of energy every second. Being a Rock type, Tyranitar also gains the same type attack boost to Smack Down, making it even more powerful.

In summary, there are a lot of Pokemon in Pokemon GO that benefit from Fast Elite TMs. Most of the moves given can be moves of the same type that are more often than not the best ones they can learn. Some of the other options are moves that give the Pokemon a fighting chance against enemies that are resistant to the moves the Pokemon with the TM would normally have.

Edited by Siddharth Satish