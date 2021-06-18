Pokemon GO: Best Floatzel counters and weaknesses

Since Generation IV, Floatzel has been a menace during battles. However, in Pokemon GO, trainers can undoubtedly benefit from some strategies to deal with it.

Floatzel is probably most known as being the ace Pokemon for Crasher Wake in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Its notable strengths are decent speed and some solid attacking power.

This also appears to be the case in Pokemon GO, where Floatzel has a 221 Attack stat. While that can be tough for some teams to deal with, there are specific strategies that hard counter this Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which Pokemon are good to have against a Floatzel?

Any trainer who has a Grass-type Pokemon, regardless of whether it’s a superstar like Venusaur or even something as weak as a Sunflora, will have a great match-up against Floatzel.

The biggest flaw that Floatzel has is only learning Water-type moves. Other than Swift, all of its available quick and charge moves are Water-type.

This puts any Pokemon that resist Water in a great position, as they are free to charge energy as long as they like. Of all the Pokemon that resist Water, Grass-Pokemon are the most effective against Floatzel since they also hit back for super effective damage. Floatzel has a Stamina of 198, which is somewhat nice, but it will drop to a powerful Solarbeam.

Dragon Pokemon are also excellent at countering Floatzel since they resist its Water-type attacks. Indeed, they won’t be doing super effective damage in return, but that doesn’t matter as much when many Dragons learn incredibly powerful moves.

A Pokemon like Dragonite can take all the Water Guns and Aqua Jets that Floatzel can throw and simply Wing Attack in return. Eventually, Hurricane or Draco Meteor will charge, and it will annihilate Floatzel even with neutral damage.

While they don’t resist Water-type attacks, Electric Pokemon can counter Floatzel with a type advantage. So if any Pokemon like Raikou or Magnezone can charge up a Thunderbolt or Thunder, they should drop Floatzel’s health.

However, they must stay healthy since a weakened Electric Pokemon can fall victim to a quick Aqua Jet.

