Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Plusle

Plusle, introduced in Pokemon's third generation, is half of a polarity-based duo, including the Pokemon Minun. It has been in Pokemon GO since 2017 and will have its own Spotlight Hour on January 18.

Since its Spotlight Hour is fast approaching, many Pokemon GO trainers are likely looking forward to capturing the Cheering Pokemon and using it in battle.

While it doesn't have the best applications in a stand-up fight, Plusle has developed a small niche role in the Great League PvP thanks to its ability to take on Flying-type picks like Skarmory. Plusle can damage them significantly with the use of its Electric-type move arsenal.

Pokemon GO: The best moves for Plusle's Great League moveset

Plusle and Minun possess altered polarity, plus and minus, that mimic the opposite ends of a circuit (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since utilizing an Electric-type moveset is the main focus of Plusle's battle capability in Pokemon GO PvP, the move Spark and Discharge are its best bet as far as movesets go.

This is largely due to the moves receiving a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) thanks to matching Plusle's Electric typing. Spark also generates a considerable amount of energy compared to Quick Attack, Plusle's other learnable Fast Move.

Discharge gets the nod in battle due to its small energy cost of 45, allowing Plusle to build the move's power up with Spark quickly and essentially spam the Charge Move against opponents.

This tactic won't work all that effectively against the most popular names in Great League PvP, but it should work well against Flying-type Pokemon as well as Water-types.

Since Discharge can be rapid-fired, Plusle can make for an effective Pokemon to goad opposing trainers into wasting shields, especially if the opponent is a Pokemon like Azumarill that is precious to a team lineup.

Pokemon GO trainers may opt for Thunderbolt as Plusle's second Charge Move due to its stopping power, however, Grass Knot may be the better option. Although Thunderbolt hits hard, it's still an Electric-type move and serves mostly as a more powerful alternative to Discharge.

With Grass Knot, Plusle picks up a Grass-type move. At an initial look, this may not seem like much as a Grass-type move doesn't receive STAB, but the reasoning makes sense when looking at Plusle's weaknesses.

Since the Cheering Pokemon's only weakness is Ground-type Pokemon and moves, Grass Knot offers a Charge Move that can deal super effective damage against Plusle's lone weakness.

