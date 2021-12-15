Pokemon GO: Best picks for the Ultra League Remix

Several big threats in the Ultra League meta in Pokemon GO just got more powerful in Ultra League Remix.

In Ultra League Remix, the top 10 most used Pokemon get banned, forcing trainers to use other Pokemon under the 2500 CP cap. The absence of these 10 Pokemon, though, means that other threats just lost common counters and are therefore going to have an easier time picking up wins.

Which Pokemon should trainers use in Ultra League Remix?

The 10 Pokemon that are being eliminated from play in Ultra League Remix are as follows:

Alolan Muk

Umbreon

Swampert

Empoleon

Togekiss

Giratina Altered

Cresselia

Talonflame

Obstagoon

Venusaur

Perhaps the biggest change that comes with these bans is that the Ultra League just lost its best Charmer: Togekiss. Due to that, Fighting-types like Machamp and Toxicroak are much stronger than they were before. Alolan-Ninetails is really the only commonly seen Fairy-type trainers would have to worry about, and it doesn’t even learn Charm.

The same goes for Dark-types, who also take super effective damage from Fairy. Mandibuzz is one Pokemon who will be good in particular. Since it’s a Dark-type and Flying-type, it becomes a perfect check to Trevenant, as well as other Psychic-types and Ghost-types.

Speaking of Trevenant, that’s another Pokemon that may become even more dominant in Ultra League Remix. Even before these bans, many trainers were using Trevenant, since it drops so much DPS with Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball.

After the bans, however, Trevanant no longer has to worry about Venusaur, Alolan Muk, Umbreon, Obstagoon or Talonflame. Most of the remaining high tier Pokemon in the meta (Jellicent, Deoxys Defense, Regirock, etc.) have losing matchups to Trevenant.

Registeel should rise in popularity in Ultra League Remix (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it’s often considered one of the biggest threats in the Ultra League, Registeel was able to dodge a ban in Ultra League Remix. This will easily be a great pick with it’s phenomenal bulk and pure Steel-typing.

Any trainers who don’t have Registeel, though, can rely on Galarian Stunfisk. The Ground and Steel-type combo offers a fantastic amount of resistances, and Rock Slide and Earthquake covers much of the meta.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider