Pokemon GO: Best raid counters for Ludicolo (October 2021)

Currently a three-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Ludicolo hails from the Hoenn region of Generation III and is known as the Carefree Pokemon due to its jovial and music-loving nature.

Evolving from Lombre, who evolves from Lotad, Ludicolo's elemental typing is something of a contradiction since it is a dual Grass/Water-type. Though Water-type Pokemon tend to be weak to Grass-type moves, this dual-typing of Ludicolo's protects it from Grass-type moves and it takes normal damage from them instead of super effective damage. However, when fighting against Ludicolo in a Pokemon GO raid, players should exploit some of its weaknesses.

Pokemon GO: Ludicolo's weaknesses and top raid counters

Ludicolo is an interesting Pokemon, but it is far from unbeatable in raids (Image via Niantic)

While it might not be weak to Grass-type moves like many Pokemon that have Water typing, Ludicolo still has a few weaknesses both in Pokemon and Pokemon GO that are pretty easy to take advantage of both in raids and elsewhere. Specifically, Ludicolo takes super effective damage from Bug, Poison, and Flying-type moves and the Pokemon who wield them. Pokemon who match those types of moves can even earn a Same Type Attack Bonus and deal extra damage to Ludicolo.

If Pokemon GO trainers are looking for great moves to hit Ludicolo where it hurts, they can try these moves out:

Fast Moves

Gust (Flying-type)

Bug Bite (Bug-type)

Wing Attack (Flying-type)

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Poison Jab (Poison-type)

Peck (Flying-type)

Fury Cutter (Bug-type)

Acid (Poison-type)

Struggle Bug (Bug-type)

Charge Moves

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Sky Attack (Flying-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Drill Peck (Flying-type)

Megahorn (Bug-type)

Aeroblast (Lugia) (Flying-type)

Bug Buzz (Bug-type)

Gunk Shot (Poison-type)

There are more than a few choices in Pokemon GO that can use most of these moves. Since Ludicolo is a three-star raid boss at the moment, players won't necessarily need to pick the best possible Pokemon in Pokemon GO to use the outlined moves, although that certainly helps their prospects and can speed up the defeat of the raid boss. For some groups or even solo players that are hoping to take down Ludicolo quickly with a bonafide raid counter, these Pokemon can give them a great boost when it comes to dealing super effective damage:

Mega Gengar

Mega Beedrill

Mega Pidgeot

Moltres

Roserade

Mega Charizard Y

Rayquaza

Honchkrow

Yveltal

Mega Venusaur

Genesect

Braviary

Staraptor

Zapdos

Tornadus

Escavalier

Scizor

Unfezant

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Toxicroak

Victreebell

Vileplume

Mega Charizard X

Dragonite

Pinsir

Sirfetch'd

Yanmega

Heracross

Alolan Muk

Scolipede

