Pokemon GO: Best tips and tricks to complete Sinnoh Pokedex

Pokemon GO is home to various different species of Pokemon from all across the game's world. One of the most fun aspects of the game is the sense of a new species you have never seen before being right around the corner. With the game's roster now in the several hundreds, players always have something to catch.

However, some players may notice as they fill up their collection that there may be some pretty big gaps in the pages despite them having investing a lot of time into the title. Creatures from the Sinnoh region may be particularly hard to find with all the new Paldean Pokemon crowding the spawn spots. So how can you fill your collections with creatures from this region?

All available Sinnoh Pokemon in Pokemon GO

The Sinnoh starters as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here is a list of every available Sinnoh Pokemon in Pokemon GO:

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roselia

Roserade

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Cherubi

Cherrim

Shellos

Gastrodon

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Chingling

Stunky

Skuntank

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Mime Jr.

Happiny

Chatot

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Munchlax

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Mantyke

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Togekiss

Yanmega

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Gallade

Probopass

Dusknoir

Froslass

Rotom Wash

Rotom Mow

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Darkrai

Shaymin

A lot of these creatures are fairly easy to come across. Others like Electivire, Tangrowth, Porygon-Z, Gallade, and many others can be evolved through another creature introduced in an earlier generation but may require the use of the Sinnoh Stone item. This item can be found rarely from Pokestops or by completing a seven-day streak.

All rare Sinnoh Pokemon in Pokemon GO and how to catch them

Lucario as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, and Bastiodon are very rare in Pokemon GO. They are typically reserved for the yearly Adventure Week event that takes place in the summer. Bastiodon is an incredibly defensive wall capable of blocking ridiculous amounts of damage. Rampardos is the exact opposite—an unstoppable attacking force and one of the best Rock-type attackers in the game.

Riolu and Lucario are two monsters that are a bit more tricky to come across. Riolu needs to be hatched from an egg, while Lucario cannot be obtained through regular means. In most cases, you will need to hatch a Riolu and evolve it, or you may get lucky and find one by completing its respective 3-Star Raid Battle.

Spiritomb is another incredibly rare creature that can only be encountered by completing a special research request that every player receives during the Halloween season. Recently, Niantic even gave players a chance to get its shiny form through this mission.

Pokemon GO Sinnoh Pokedex completion guide

A lot of the best creatures from the Sinnoh region require a Sinnoh Stone to evolve. As such, you will need to stock up on this item. Aside from this, Sinnoh Pokemon are relatively common spawns, meaning dedicated players should have no trouble catching most of the roster.

When it comes to finding certain creatures of a specific type, you should pay close attention to the weather. The Sinnoh region hosts many creatures of different types, so diversifying the weather you hunt in is important.

Finally, the next Pokemon GO Tour event will likely feature the Sinnoh region, considering how Niantic has done these events previously. During this upcoming event, you will be able to catch your fill of monsters from the Sinnoh region.