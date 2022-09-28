Pokemon GO Butterfree guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Butterfree, a Bug/Flying-type Pokemon, is currently a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO.

Since Butterfree is one of the more common Bug-type Pokemon in the game (evolving Caterpie and Metapod is easy), it isn't unheard of for trainers to encounter it in battle.

Regardless of whether trainers witness it in PvP or PvE battles, Butterfree possesses the same shortcomings, which can be exploited to a player's advantage.

If trainers fully utilize Butterfree's weaknesses, it shouldn't matter if it's a raid boss or a PvP opponent; it can be defeated easily and effectively.

Butterfree has 5 elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Rock-type Pokemon like Rhyperior can absolutely manhandle Butterfree (Image via Niantic)

As a Flying/Bug-type Pokemon, Butterfree has a total of five elemental weaknesses. It will take super effective damage from Electric, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Rock-type moves.

Of these counters, Rock-type moves are super effective against both of Butterfree's typings. This means the moves deal 4x as much damage as they normally would.

This makes Rock-type moves and Pokemon the natural first option to take down Butterfree quickly without much fanfare.

Top move counters to Butterfree in Pokemon GO

Rock Throw

Smack Down

Fire Spin

Wing Attack

Thunder Fang

Fire Fang

Charge Beam

Volt Switch

Rock Slide

Blast Burn

Rock Wrecker

Brave Bird

Overheat

Stone Edge

Zap Cannon

Fire Blast

Ancient Power

Rock Blast

Thunderbolt

Top Pokemon counters to Butterfree in Pokemon GO

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Charizard X

Mega Manectric

Mega Ampharos

Mega Houndoom

Rampardos

Terrakion

Rhyperior

Reshiram

Gigalith

Lycanroc

Alolan Golem

Golem

Aerodactyl

Landorus

Tyrantrum

Archeops

Hisuian Arcanine

Omastar

Darmanitan

Regirock

Heatran

Tyranitar

Sudowoodo

Thundurus

In addition to this list of Pokemon and moves, Pokemon GO trainers can use many other options as long as they are among Butterfree's elemental weaknesses.

Fortunately, Butterfree isn't particularly sturdy, so it should only be able to sustain a meager amount of damage before fainting. It's obviously a tougher opponent in a raid due to its boosted stats and health. However, as a 3-star raid boss, it should also not take much to defeat. Established trainers can even defeat raid boss Butterfree solo as long as they do so tactfully.

In PvP, Butterfree isn't seen quite as often in Pokemon GO outside of certain restricted formats. It isn't considered a meta pick in traditional formats, though it certainly has its applications.

Since Butterfree's durability is lacking, it's unlikely that its trainer will use shields to protect it unless they are on their last legs. This is especially true if players use a hard counter to Butterfree, such as a Rock-type Pokemon.

If Pokemon GO players encounter a Butterfree in PvP, there shouldn't be much cause for alarm. Its lack of bulk and unspectacular move collection make it more of a quick switch or energy charger than any true attacker.

However, if an opponent has kept their shields up to protect Butterfree, players can bait them into being used by utilizing Charged Moves that can be activated quickly. Once unprotected, Butterfree likely won't stand much of a chance against its counters.

