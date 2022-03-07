Can Yungoos be shiny in Pokemon GO?

The first wave of Alola Pokemon has finally come to Pokemon GO. Among the first wave of Pokemon comes the early-game first route Normal-type Pokemon of the Alola region, Yungoos.

With a list of new Pokemon players can catch, the shiny hunting community may be wondering which of these Pokemon can be shiny.

Pokemon of a different color than usual is not a new concept among long-time veterans of the series. Many players remember the first time they heard of these types of Pokemon, whether it be the Crystal Onix from the anime, the Red Gyarados in the Johto region, or the Shiny Haxorus in Unova's Nature Reserve.

A vastly different catalog of players plays Pokemon GO for various reasons. Whether or not certain Pokemon appear in their shiny variants may determine if users participate in these events.

With this being the case, gamers are wondering if Yungoos can appear in this valuable variant or not.

Shiny Yungoos in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Shiny Yungoos as it appears in Pokemon Sun and Moon (Image via The Pokemon Company/starjabug on Amino Apps)

Pokemon GO's community of shiny hunters will be glad to know that Yungoos is one of the two new Pokemon that can be encountered in its shiny variant. Yungoos can be located like any other Pokemon, which means gamers will have the best chance of finding its shiny variant like they would any other Pokemon.

For those attempting to catch a Shiny Yungoos, here are some tips and factors to keep in mind when starting the hunt. Keep in mind that there is no way to directly increase the likelihood of finding shinies outside of events like Community Days.

There are only ways to decrease the amount of time for one to spawn.

The first way players can increase the spawn rate of Pokemon in Pokemon GO is through the use of the Incense consumable item. They can purchase these items in the in-game shop or find them from spinning Photo Discs in Pokestops or Gyms. These items work by increasing the general spawn rate around the player.

The next item users can use to increase spawn rates is the Lure Module. Like the Incense item, the Lure Module can be found in Photo Discs or purchased in the shop in four variants: Mossy, Glacial, Magnetic, and the standard variant. Lure Modules work by attaching to Pokestops or Gyms to increase their spawn rates.

To summarize, gamers can find Shiny Yungoos in Pokemon GO. To minimize the time it would take to find one, they are encouraged to go to densely populated areas. Once there, players should use their Lure Modules on local Pokestops in tandem with Incenses to maximize spawn rates around them.

