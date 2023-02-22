Pokemon GO Combusken raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

As part of Pokemon GO's upcoming Primal Rumblings event, many Hoenn region favorites will return to the raid rotation. Among them is Combusken, the first evolution of Torchic before it evolves into the mighty Blaziken.

From February 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time to February 24, 2023, at 10:00 pm local time, trainers will be able to participate in the Primal Rumblings event. During this period, Combusken can be found in the wild and in three-star raids.

If trainers wish to pop a raid pass and battle Combusken in the raid arena, they'll likely want to assemble a quality team of Pokemon capable of countering it.

Combusken isn't particularly powerful as a three-star raid boss, but trainers will want to beat it quickly to ensure maximum rewards are received.

Top counters to defeat Combusken in Pokemon GO raids

A Water/Ground-type creature like Swampert is a perfect fit to beat Combusken in Pokemon GO battles (Image via Niantic)

In the Pokemon series (and Pokemon GO), Combusken is a Fire/Fighting-type creature, making it weak to Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type attacks.

If trainers use Pokemon of these types and attack Combusken with a matching move, they'll deal even more damage thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). However, this isn't necessary, especially when dealing with a lower-tier raid boss like a three-star Combusken.

Whatever the case may be, utilizing Combusken's elemental weaknesses should ensure that Pokemon GO trainers defeat it quickly and collect the most rewards possible.

Top Pokemon counters to beat Combusken

Kyogre

Groudon

Mewtwo

Hoopa

Lunala

Galarian Articuno

Gallade

Latios

Latias

Moltres

Excadrill

Metagross

Kingler

Rayquaza

Espeon

Alakazam

Landorus

Azelf

Swampert

Mamoswine

Garchomp

Rhyperior

Top move counters to beat Combusken

Waterfall

Mud Shot

Confusion

Psycho Cut

Zen Headbutt

Wing Attack

Mud-Slap

Bubble

Air Slash

Extrasensory

Hydro Pump

Earthquake

Psystrike

Psychic

Surf

Brave Bird

Sky Attack

Crabhammer

Hurricane

Future Sight

Hydro Cannon

High Horsepower

Earth Power

In addition to picking the right team of counters, Pokemon GO trainers will want to stock up on healing items if they're expecting their team to take some damage.

As a three-star raid boss, Combusken may not be a looming threat to experienced trainers who can often defeat a three-star raid solo. However, for newer players who may not have an overwhelmingly strong counter Pokemon available, it's best to bring along healing items like Potions and Revives, as well as a few friends to assist in the raid battle.

Fortunately, even with its power and health boost, Combusken can't sustain super effective damage for long in Pokemon GO. This raid should be fairly straightforward and easy to manage for most players. However, if trainers are having trouble with this raid, they can still check the wild for Combusken during the Primal Rumblings event.

Pokemon GO players who defeat Combusken in raids will have an opportunity to catch the creature afterward. This includes the chance that the Combusken in question will appraise well with high IV stats.

However, shiny Combusken won't be available to catch in the wild or via raids during this event. This means that trainers searching for a shiny Combusken and Blaziken will need to catch a shiny Torchic either in the wild or in one-star raids.

