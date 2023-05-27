Pokemon GO community discusses which Galarian Bird to capture with Master Ball

Pokemon GO recently introduced a bunch of new mechanics to the game. These features include the Shadow Raid mechanic and the all-powerful Poke Ball, called Master Ball, being added to the game. The Master Ball has been available in the game since 10 AM (Local time) on May 22, 2023 and players can get it by completing the Let's GO Special Research till 10 AM (Local time) on June 1, 2023.

Since the time that the omnipotent ball was announced, the Pokemon GO community had been speculating what 'mons they could catch and, more so, which creatures were worth spending this precious resource behind. The Galarian Birds - Galarian forms of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres - became the most popular choice, according to Reddit threads.

The Galarian Birds are notorious in Pokemon GO for being rare to spawn and even more elusive with their sky-high flee rates. This makes them ideal candidates for using the Master Ball upon, considering the other rare and powerful Pokemons are usually made available through Raids, which have their own special kind of Poke Balls.

Shiny Galarian Zapdos appears to be the most popular choice to use the Master Ball on in Pokemon GO

All players of the game will agree that running into a Galarian Bird is a matter of privilege, especially a shiny variant of it. They also seem to agree that these creatures are not desirable in PvP battles, making them less tempting contenders for spending the only Master Ball on. However, their value comes from the fact that they are rare beings, even if not the most powerful.

When a Reddit member posed the question on the platform about which Galarian Bird was the ideal candidate for the Master Ball, the community weighed in with their opinions. What came out of the discussion was that none of them are ideal if they are to be checked against all possible standards, but they are definitely the most optimal choices.

These standards include the rarity of spawns as well viability in PvP. So despite being one of the rarest creatures in Pokemon GO, them being sub-optimal in PvP fights makes them less than ideal.

Despite the community being nearly unanimous on the fact that none of the Galarian Birds had a significant edge over the others, they deemed them a decent choice to spend your Master Ball behind.

Some players did express a bias towards one of the three, though, the creature being Zapdos.

However, there seemed to be takers for the other two as well, with one individual coming out fully supporting the rare bird Pokemon.

The bottom line that comes out of this discussion is that there is no real right answer regarding this question. You will be lucky to find one of these creatures in the wild to begin with. If you can find a shiny one and appreciate the creature's looks, feel free to use your Master Ball on it because there isn't any particular "best candidate" yet.

Poll : 0 votes