Pokemon GO community praises Horizons Celebration Event Egg pool

Pokemon GO recently held an event in celebration of the latest season of Pokemon Horizons. Redditor u/Barrry972 praised the Egg pool of that event, feeling that it was the best in some time. There were only four Pokemon that were part of the Egg pool, with one of them being Tinkatink, who was debuted in the game, so the OP was happy with whatever they hatched.

As part of a Pokemon GO event, there are usually a handful of Pokemon that are added to 7km Eggs for hatching during the event. This time, besides Tinkatink, there were only three others available in the Egg pool — Charcadet, Elekid, and Hatenna.

The response to u/Barrry972's Reddit post was mixed. Some commenters agreed with them and felt that this was one of the better Egg pools. However, others felt that the odds were skewed in favor of certain mons over others.

u/ParasaurolophusZ agreed with the original poster and felt that the odds were around 25% for each Pokemon species.

"I still have some unhatched 7k eggs, but it was pretty good. I ended up getting a shiny Elekid, a hundo Elekid, and at least a third of the eggs have been Tinkatink. It seems to be roughly an even 25% each split, or close to it."

u/UltimateDemonDog shared similar sentiments despite initial issues in acquiring Tinkatink and the lack of Shiny Hatenna.

"The Tinkatink rate was rough, but I eventually got enough of them plus a hundo Elekid and Charcadet so can't complain in the end. This is the first time I've ever gone really hard with my incubators so I had a ton of them saved up. Wish Hatenna could've been shiny though, it's kinda disappointing to get right now."

Of course, some people were a bit harsher in their assessment. Like u/Own-Presentation1018, who didn't agree with the "best" assessment.

"Out of 10 eggs I’ve had 7 Hatena, 2 Elekid, and 1 Tinkatink. Not sure I agree with the “best” assessment."

Redditor u/PharoahDaDream was even harsher, feeling that half the mons weren't as great as the original poster was making it out to be.

Comment byu/Barrry972 from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

And of course, there was one person (u/StartheAngel) who made light of the fact that Carbink — a regular mon hatched from 10km Eggs — wasn't in it.

"Carbink isn't in it so it's not the worst"

Why are Pokemon GO players disappointed in Egg pools in any event?

Pokemon Eggs have only 12 slots dedicated to them and require a certain level of investment to complete. This investment comes from a specific amount of distance that players must walk before their Eggs can hatch.

The Eggs that come from events not only require a player to have walked 7km before they hatch, but they can only be found from gifts from friends, limiting them further. As a result, when a Pokemon GO player overcomes all these obstacles to hatch a critter from a 7km Egg, they might still be disappointed if it isn't what they expected it to be.

