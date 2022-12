Pokemon GO December 2022: All Field Research tasks and rewards

The last month of the year is upon us and Pokemon GO is getting all decked up to celebrate the festive period with the new season in place. Mythical Wishes has begun in Niantic's popular AR title and along with it comes a reshuffle of wild encounters, field research tasks, egg hatches, and more.

Ever since its release back in 2016, Pokemon GO has consistently been updated with new content, including seasonal celebrations, much-hyped events, unique features, and new debuts. The developers have managed to sustain the hype and excitement surrounding the title with such additions and updates.

This article lists all Field Research tasks, encounters, rewards, and more in December 2022 for Pokemon GO players.

Everything you need to know about December 2022 Field Research in Pokemon GO

The Field Research tasks and rewards for the aforementioned time period in Pokemon GO Mythical Wishes are as follows:

Catch 10 Normal type Pokemon - 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - 10x Blastoise Mega Energy

Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon - 10x Charizard Mega Energy

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon - 10x Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch 5 Pokemon - Swinub (Shiny variant available), Spheal (Shiny variant available), Shelder (Shiny variant available)

Utilize 5 Nanab Berries in order to catch Pokemon - Weedle (Shiny variant available), Wurmple (Shiny variant available)

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost - Poliwag (Shiny variant available), Vulpix (Shiny variant available), Hippopotas (Shiny variant available), Snover (Shiny variant available)

Catch 7 Pokemon - Magikarp (Shiny variant available)

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon - Bagon (Shiny variant available), Dratini (Shiny variant available)

Catch 3 Ice-type Pokemon - Vanilite

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row Gible (Shiny variant available)

Make 3 Great Throws - Lileep (Shiny variant available), Anorith (Shiny variant available), Snubbull (Shiny variant available)

Make 3 Great Throws in a row - Onix (Shiny variant available)

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda (Shiny variant available)

Make 5 Nice Throws - Dunsparce (Shiny variant available)

Make an Excellent Throw - Scyther (Shiny variant available)

Win a raid - Sneasel (Shiny variant available)

Win a Level 3 or higher raid - Kabuto (Shiny variant available), Omanyte (Shiny variant available)

Win 5 raids - Aerodactyl (Shiny variant available)

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - Carvanha (Shiny variant available), Poochyena (Shiny variant available), Alolan Rattata (Shiny variant available)

Battle in the GO Battle League - Spheal (Shiny variant available), Swinub (Shiny variant available)

Send 5 Gifts, with a Sticker added to each - Delibird (Shiny variant available)

Earn 2 Candy by walking with your buddy - Bunnelby (Shiny variant available)

Earn 3 Candy by walking with your buddy - Stunfisk

Earn 5 Hearts with your buddy - Cottonee (Shiny variant available)

Trade a Pokemon - Machoke

Give your buddy 3 treats - Meditite (Shiny variant available)

Hatch an Egg - Cryogonal, Mantine (Shiny variant available)

Hatch 2 Eggs - Beldum (Shiny variant available)

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Sudowoodo (Shiny variant available)

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Ralts (Shiny variant available)

Evolve a Pokemon - Eevee (Shiny variant available)

Power up Pokemon 3 times - Bulbasaur (Shiny variant available), Charmander (Shiny variant available), Squirtle (Shiny variant available)

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Chikorita (Shiny variant available), Cyndaquil (Shiny variant available), Totodile (Shiny variant available), 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Charizard Mega Energy, 10x Venusaur Mega Energy, 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy

Power up Pokemon 7 times - Treecko (Shiny variant available), Torchic (Shiny variant available), Mudkip (Shiny variant available)

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 25x Abomasnow Mega Energy

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Murkrow (Shiny variant available), Hoppip (Shiny variant available), Yanma (Shiny variant available)

Take 5 snapshots of a wild Pokemon - Ralts (Shiny variant available)

Readers can check out the Research Breakthrough encounters in Pokemon GO for December 2022 in this article. Mythical Wishes in Pokemon GO started on December 1, at 10 am local time and will last until March 1, at 10 am local time.

