Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022 Field Research: All tasks and rewards

The highly anticipated December Community Day 2022 is finally here in Pokemon GO and the event is slowly coming online all over the world. Slated to be a two-day affair, players will be treated to the return of all of the featured pocket monsters from Community Days in 2021 and 2022, along with Timed, Special and Field Research tasks to enthrall the trainers.

In December 2022, Pokemon GO trainers have already seen the appearance of Mega Swampert, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Sceptile at the beginning of the month. That was followed by the arrival of Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon and Crabrawler. The ongoing Winter Holiday Part 1 marked the first appearance of Mega Glalie and Shiny Bergmite.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 09:00 to 21:00 local time today and tomorrow with increased spawns from 14:00 to 17:00.Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ serebii.net/pokemongo/comm… Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 09:00 to 21:00 local time today and tomorrow with increased spawns from 14:00 to 17:00.Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ serebii.net/pokemongo/comm… https://t.co/R14d1Dz3YL

This Pokemon GO article lists out all of the Field Research tasks and rewards that the December Community Day 2022 brings to Niantic's popular AR title.

December Community Day 2022 is bringing its own event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

The December Community Day 2022 is slated to be held on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 from 9:00 am local time to 9:00 pm local time, allowing trainers from around the world to engage in the event at their own leisure. Furthermore, specific Pokemon will appear on specific days with an increased spawn rate from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on both days.

This event's exclusive Field Research tasks will be available when players interact with the disks atop PokeStops starting at 9:00 am local time during the course of the event. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Sandshrew encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Alolan Sandshrew encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Alolan Geodude encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Hoppip encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Spheal encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Stufful encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Teddiursa encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Starly encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Roggenrola encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Litwick encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - Deino encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Pokemon GO trainers will also be treated to a ticketed Special Research for December Community Day 2022, whose details can be found in this article. In preparation for the event, players are best advised to stock up on Poke Balls, Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces to completely enjoy everything on offer for the two days.

Poll : 0 votes