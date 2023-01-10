Pokemon GO Dedenne raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more (January 2023)

Pokemon GO's Twinkling Fantasy event will begin on January 10, 2023. Until the event ends on January 16, 2023, at 10:00 pm local time, trainers will be able to battle Dedenne, which will be available as a 3-star raid boss.

While 3-star raid bosses are far from the most difficult opponents in Pokemon GO, players may sometimes need a little help taking them on.

A standard Dedenne may not be particularly intimidating, but one whose power has been boosted via the in-game raid system can be much more dangerous. This is especially true for trainers who may not have an all-star cast of Pokemon to use in the raid battle.

Fortunately, with the right counters, Pokemon GO players can still effectively defeat Dedenne with time to spare.

Dedenne is weak to Ground and Poison-type moves in Pokemon GO

A capable Ground-type like Excadrill can give Dedenne a tough time in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As an Electric/Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Dedenne is weak to Ground and Poison-type moves. If trainers pick creatures that match their types to these moves, they'll deal additional damage not only because of Dedenne's weakness to them but also due to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

To ensure a quick and effective victory with plenty of time left on the raid clock, trainers will want to use Pokemon of the right elemental type with high CP and IV stats. These creatures should also have some hard-hitting moves for good measure.

Top Pokemon counters to Dedenne

Nihilego

Landorus

Groudon

Mamoswine

Excadrill

Rhyperior

Roserade

Garchomp

Gengar

Krookodile

Overqwil

Golurk

Nidoking

Rhydon

Golem

Donphan

Salazzle

Top move counters to Dedenne

Poison Jab

Mud Shot

Mud-Slap

Sludge Bomb

Earthquake

High Horsepower

Earth Power

Sludge Wave

With these counters (as well as additional Ground and Poison types that trainers can utilize if they wish), Dedenne should fall relatively quickly in Pokemon GO.

Dedenne isn't particularly durable, even with its enhanced health pool in raid situations. Simply put, it can't handle a steady assault of Poison or Ground-type moves and should faint sooner rather than later. This is especially true if trainers bring backup into the raid by way of other players who are also using Ground and Poison-type Pokemon.

Once Dedenne has been defeated, players can move on to collect their rewards. In addition to items, they will also gain the opportunity to capture Dedenne for their own use.

Granted, Dedenne isn't exactly the best combat option at the end of the day, but it certainly has its uses in both PvE and PvP combat. It won't be a world-beater, but its Electric/Fairy-typing gives it some interesting applications in the Great League and lower-level raids.

Whatever the case, trainers have more than a few days to capture Dedenne before the raid rotation changes at the end of the Twinkling Fantasy event.

It's unclear when Dedenne will re-appear after the event. Players will surely want to seize the opportunity to capture the Antenna Pokemon before it is pushed out of the spotlight by other Pocket Monsters. Niantic doesn't tend to slow down much between events, so trainers will want to move as quickly as possible.

