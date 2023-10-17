Pokemon GO Drifblim in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Players searching for an efficient battler in Pokemon GO may want to consider Drifblim, the Ghost/Flying-type evolution of Drifloon. Thanks to its massive Stamina IVs, Drifblim is a tanky fighter in both PvE and PvP environments that can help anchor a team and stall opponents. Its Ghost/Flying typing is also very rare in the mobile title. The creature currently only shares it with Sensu Style Oricorio.

While Drifblim isn't exactly known for its damage output in Pokemon GO, players using the Pocket Monster can still rely on its high health pool to slow down the flow of battle and shrug off assaults.

However, if Pokemon GO fans are planning to use Drifblim in any form of battle, they'll want to optimize its movesets and be aware of its top counters.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What is Drifblim's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE?

Drifblim is a very proficient gym battler in Pokemon GO and has some limited raid usage as well (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In PvE environments, Pokemon GO players have to be careful about how they use Drifblim. Since the creature is incredibly durable but has average Attack IVs, it isn't particularly well-equipped to take on high-tier raids.

Be that as it may, with the right moveset, Drifblim can still handle gym attacks/defense and Team GO Rocket battles, as well as lower-end raids, very well.

In these situations, it's a good idea for players to lean into Drifblim's Ghost-type moves. These will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) since Drifblim is a half Ghost-type creature, which will ultimately improve its damage output.

Recommended PvE moveset for Drifblim

Hex + Shadow Ball

What are Drifblim's best PvP movesets in Pokemon GO?

Drifblim's durability and Stamina IVs serve it well in PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since high Stamina IVs are particularly important in Pokemon GO PvP, Drifblim benefits much more when battling in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Unfortunately, this Ghost/Flying-type creature doesn't have the CP and stats to contend against so many Legendary/Mythical Pokemon in the Master League, but that shouldn't diminish its abilities as a quality PvP fighter.

When using Drifblim in PvP, trainers are still recommended to use Hex and Shadow Ball for the best mix of energy economy and damage output. However, it's also a good idea to add a second Charged Move to Drifblim's arsenal to improve its ability to counter more opponent types.

Recommended PvP movesets for Drifblim

Hex + Shadow Ball + Icy Wind

Hex + Shadow Ball + Mystical Fire

What are the best counters to beat Drifblim in Pokemon GO?

Tyranitar matches up perfectly against Drifblim in battle (Image via Niantic)

As a Ghost/Flying-type species, Drifblim will take super effective damage from Dark-, Electric-, Ghost-, Ice-, and Rock-type attacks. Naturally, if players match these moves' types to those of their users, they'll trigger STAB and deal even more damage to help deplete Drifblim's sizable health pool.

Since Drifblim isn't a Legendary/Mythical Pokemon, trainers don't necessarily need to use them to counter it. Regardless, the creatures with the highest CP and IVs that can deal super effective damage will be the best choices to take down Drifblim. If players need a few recommendations, they can try the following:

Xurkitree

Tyranitar

Zekrom

Hydreigon

Darkrai

Rampardos

Thundurus

Giratina

Rhyperior

Baxcalibur

Chandelure

Weavile

Raikou

Galarian Darmanitan

Gholdengo

Terrakion

Tyrantrum

Yveltal

Hoopa

Electivire

Gengar

Darkrai can absolutely shut down Drifblim in battle (Image via Niantic)

Keep in mind that the counters above are well-established to counter Drifblim, but they're by no means the only option.

As long as trainers are taking advantage of its weaknesses and are using the strongest Pokemon they have available, they stand a very good chance of toppling Drifblim.