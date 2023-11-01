Pokemon GO Dusknoir in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players who have been evolving their Duskull and Dusclops will inevitably end up with a Dusknoir, the end of Duskull's evolutionary line.

It is a mono Ghost-type Pokemon with a maximum Defense stat that is in the top 50 among GO's creatures. Because of its sturdy defenses, Dusknoir has some solid applications in both PvE and PvP combat.

While it doesn't have the damage output many Ghost-types do in Pokemon GO, Dusknoir's durability allows it to shrug off damage while dealing plenty at a consistent clip.

If Pokemon GO players want to utilize Dusknoir in PvE or PvP battles, it's best to know the movesets that suit it well and the creatures/types that will counter it.

What are Dusknoir's best PvE movesets in Pokemon GO?

Dusknoir is at its best on offense when using Ghost-type moves in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Dusknoir's maximum Attack stat isn't its strong suit, Dusknoir doesn't have the best applications as a raid attacker once players start tackling 5-star raids and above.

That said, it can still perform admirably as a lower-tier raid attacker and as a gym attacker/defender, particularly on defense, where its durability really shines.

Whatever the case, Pokemon GO players will want to utilize a Ghost-type moveset on offense, as these attacks will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increase the overall damage output.

On gym defense, though, it's not a bad idea to diversify its moveset. Fortunately, Dusknoir also has access to a solid Dark-type Charged Attack with Dark Pulse.

Recommended PvE movesets for Dusknoir

Offense - Hex + Shadow Ball

- Hex + Shadow Ball Defense - Hex + Dark Pulse

What are Dusknoir's best PvP movesets in Pokemon GO?

Dusknoir's defenses serve it well in Pokemon GO's PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO's PvP arenas tend to favor durable Pocket Monsters quite highly, which makes Dusknoir a solid option, if not a spectacular one.

That said, its Combat Power (CP) limitations and max stats mean that Dusknoir is decent in the Great League but performs at its best in the Ultra League.

Unfortunately, its numbers aren't enough to contend with Master League's Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.

Like in PvE, Dusknoir is served well by a full Ghost-type moveset thanks to STAB damage.

There are some circumstances where trainers will want to branch out with additional moves to get better type coverage, and fortunately, Dusknoir can learn the Charged Move Psychic to compensate.

Recommended PvP movesets for Dusknoir

Hex + Ominous Wind + Shadow Ball

Hex + Ominous Wind + Psychic

What are the best counters to beat Dusknoir in Pokemon GO?

Dark-types like Darkrai are perfect counters for Dusknoir (Image via Niantic)

As a mono Ghost-type species, Dusknoir takes super effective damage from Dark- and Ghost-type attacks. This is only magnified if its opponents are taking advantage of STAB, which is something players who want to defeat Dusknoir should keep in mind.

That said, it's important to note that since Ghost-type Pokemon are weak to attacks of their own type, they aren't exactly ideal counters for Dusknoir. They can defeat it sometimes, but not without a significant risk.

On the other hand, Dark-type Pokemon don't have this issue, making them the preferred option. If trainers are having trouble beating Dusknoir, they can use the following counters for the best results:

Tyranitar

Hydreigon

Darkrai

Yveltal

Giratina

Zarude

Weavile

Guzzlord

Hoopa

Chandelure

Gengar

Gholdengo

Zoroark

Houndoom

Honchkrow

Bisharp

Absol

Krookodile

Incineroar

Galarian Moltres

Shiftry

Pangoro

Trevenant

Banette

Alolan Muk

Cacturne

Guzzlord has the firepower and durability to be a huge problem for Dusknoir (Image via Niantic)

Keep in mind that trainers don't necessarily need a Legendary or Mythic Pokemon to counter and defeat Dusknoir; they simply have the stats and CP to get the job taken care of quickly.

Nonetheless, as long as players are utilizing a Dark-type counter, they should be in good shape to take down the spooky Pokemon without much effort.