5 Pokemon GO highlights from October 2023

If you look back on all the events Pokemon GO offered players in October, you will know what you have missed or what you haven't through this highlight article. A player may miss one or two important moments each month, but some might not miss a single one.

While there are collectors who are on the hunt to catch the best Shinies, others are on the pursuit of Legendary and Mythical Pokemon. The developers always find a way to keep the community engaged. So, without further ado, let's know what you can still grab before November starts.

If you want to add a Mythical creature to your collection, you can still do it from the 5-star Raids. Similarly, this month also offers a chance to get Shiny Zorua. These are just reminders of what you can get by the end of the month. That said, here are five exciting highlights from October 2023 in Pokemon GO.

Raid Battles and 4 other Pokemon GO events from October 2023

1) Raid Battles

Artwork of three Raid Bosses (Image via Niantic)

Raid Battles offers an excellent opportunity to get a Mythical or a Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Not only do you come close to getting the regular variant from Raids, but you might even get a Shiny upon capturing it.

Here is the list of Pocket Monsters that 5-star Raids offer:

Entei, Suicune, and Raikou: September 23 to October 6 Guzzlord: October 6 to October 20 Darkrai: October 20 to November 3

Mega critters that Mega Raid offers:

Mega Gardevoir: September 26 to October 6 Mega Gengar: October 6 to October 20 Mega Banette: October 20 to November 3

All the Pocket Monsters mentioned above have Shiny availability.

2) Raid Hour

Artwork of Darkrai (Image via Niantic)

Raid Hour is a one-hour-long event where the monsters featured in high-tier Raids appear once more in the gym. Unlike Raid Battle, this PvE format is unique as it provides a chance to recapture them. This event is usually held every Wednesday from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

Here is the list of Pokemon Raid Hour offered:

Entei, Suicune, and Raikou: October 4 Guzzlord: October 11 to October 18 Darkrai: October 25

Those who have missed encountering Shinies from the Raid Battle could have encountered them one more time from Pokemon GO Raid Hour.

3) Shadow Raids

Shadow Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

It is never too late to capture a Shadow Pokemon from the Shadow Raids. On October 1, Niantic started its event programs with Shadow Moltres taking over the gym as a Shadow Boss. If you had taken part in it, you could have captured a Legendary Shadow Monster along with the Shiny variant.

Although the former is no longer available to encounter, you still have a chance to get yourself a Shadow Lugia and a Shiny Shadow Lugia. The Team GO Rocket Takeover event features this creature.

Here are the details regarding the time and date:

Team GO Rocket Takeover: October 26 to October 31

4) Halloween 2023 Part 1 and Part 2

Artwork of Halloween event (Image via Niantic)

Halloween is one of the most important events that the Pokemon GO developers hold during October. This one was divided into two parts. It introduced many elusive creatures, including the debut of Shiny Zorua and Shiny Zoroark in the second part of the event. While the first part has already concluded, the second will end on October 31. So, there is no better time to hunt some spookiest creatures than during this month.

The major highlights of the Halloween 2023 Part 1 event were Greavard and Houndstone. Participating in Pokemon GO 3-Star Raids increased the likelihood of getting them. Excluding all Legendary and Mythical creatures, you could have caught Sandygast, Galarian Yamask, Phantump, and more.

5) Harvest Festival

Artwork of Harvest Festival (Image via Niantic)

Niantic always looks for concepts and ideas to implement in the events to hook Pokemon GO players. The Harvest Festival occasion, held between October 12 and October 17, focused on all Grass-type critters. It was one special program because it added a Gen IX critter, Smoliv, to the player base by featuring it in Wild Encounters, Field Research Task, etc.

The other creatures highlighted during the Pokemon GO Harvest Festival are Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist. These are some of the unique monsters you could have added to your collection if you had participated.