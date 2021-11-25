Pokemon GO: Exploring Empoleon's weaknesses

The final evolution of the Sinnoh region starter Pokemon Piplup, Empoleon is a capable combatant in Pokemon GO, but it still has its weaknesses like any Pokemon.
Regardless of where players encounter Empoleon in battles in Pokemon GO, it still retains the same elemental weaknesses that it has had consistently throughout the Pokemon series. Overall, as a Water/Steel-type Pokemon, Empoleon possesses three move types: Electric, Ground, and Fighting-type moves. This provides some flexibility for trainers looking to counter the Emperor Pokemon in any battle environment.
Countering Empoleon in Pokemon GO
With these three primary weaknesses in Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Empoleon has a few spots to take advantage of. Even though it doesn't have many weaknesses, there are more than enough picks in Pokemon GO to take down Empoleon effectively in most circumstances, regardless of whether the trainer is taking it on in PvE or PvP environments.
Below players can find a list of moves and Pokemon that can handle Empoleon well in Pokemon GO battles. However, readers should keep in mind that many other Pokemon and moves are capable of countering Empoleon as long as they take advantage of one or more of the type matchups:
Fast Moves
- Charge Beam (Electric-type)
- Low Kick (Fighting-type)
- Counter (Fighting-type)
- Volt Switch (Electric-type)
- Mud Shot (Ground-type)
- Thunder Shock (Electric-type)
- Mud-Slap (Ground-type)
- Karate Chop (Fighting-type)
- Spark (Electric-type)
Charge Moves
- Wild Charge (Electric-type)
- Zap Cannon (Electric-type)
- Focus Blast (Fighting-type)
- Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)
- Thunderbolt (Electric-type)
- Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)
- Earthquake (Ground-type)
- Drill Run (Ground-type)
- Earth Power (Ground-type)
- Close Combat (Fighting-type)
- Thunder (Electric-type)
- Bulldoze (Ground-type)
Pokemon
- Mega Manectric/Manectric
- Mega Ampharos/Ampharos
- Mega Lopunny
- Zekrom
- Lucario
- Thundurus
- Raikou
- Magnezone
- Conkeldurr
- Garchomp
- Electivire
- Excadrill
- Landorus
- Zapdos
- Machamp
- Haxorus
- Rhyperior
- Groudon
- Breloom
- Luxray
- Emboar
- Blaziken
- Sirfetch'd
- Hariyama
- Mamoswine
Empoleon's maximum defense and health stats aren't all that impressive in Pokemon GO, so trainers shouldn't have too much trouble with the Emperor Pokemon in battle if they utilize its counters. The same goes for many Pokemon, although some are capable of withstanding their counters for some time.
Players should use Pokemon with great CP and stats in order to optimize damage dealt towards Empoleon.