Pokemon Go Failed to Sign in Error: Possible reasons, how to fix, and more

Pokemon GO Failed to Sign error is one of the most annoying issues to face in-game. Players are left scratching their heads on what to do with the problem, as nothing seems to work no matter which method they try to sign in with. The same has happened today (December 3), coinciding with the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day, leaving players complaining about server issues and wondering whether they are down for maintenance.

While there isn't a single fix for the matter, there are a few official tips to try and sort the issue out. This article provides trainers with a guide on how to do so.

How to fix Failed to Sign in error in Pokemon GO

Trainers are advised to do the following steps to try and fix their Failed to Sign in error message in Pokemon GO.

Check for server Issues

This is a common issue with Niantic's popular AR title and one that often happens when new events come online in-game. When facing Failed to Sign in or Unable to Authenticate errors, players should quickly check online on Google or the game's subreddit, such as r/TheSilphRoad, to see whether others have reported similar outages.

That will confirm the issue is on the server end and will be fixed by the developers. They can also keep a tab on @NianticHelp to see whether they have made any official announcement. They usually post a statement once they are notified of the issue.

All that is left to do at that point is to wait for the developers to fix the issue from their end.

Check for network connectivity issues

Players may suffer from weak network connection that will severely impact their ability to sign into Pokemon GO. They are advised to check their WiFi router and restart it (if they are using any), switch to mobile data, or switch Flight mode off and on if already on mobile data to reset the connection

Restart or reinstall

Restarting the game or the device itself can sometimes resolve a wide array of issues, including the Failed to Sign in error. Players can try this out if the other methods are not bringing any fruitful results.

Trainers should also check whether there are any updates available for the game. If nothing works, the drastic measure is to delete and then reinstall Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Failed to Sign in error possible reasons (December 3)

Trainers have been complaining on social media over the past few hours, with the game's server being severely impacted by persistent issues. Some stated that they were unable to sign in to the game, while others mentioned they were kicked out altogether. Many in the community wondered whether Pokemon GO was undergoing scheduled server maintenance.

While there is no official confirmation regarding what caused the problem, it is likely due to the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day coming online. It is taking place on December 2, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. During that period, both Hisuian Samurott and its shiny variant will be available in 3-Star Raids.

u/Merlion4ek posted on r/TheSilphRoad that they were kicked out of the Hisuian Samurott Remote Raid and were then unable to log in after restarting the app. The veteran players in the community will be quick to notice a similar pattern that has happened in earlier events in 2023, even in the GO Tour.

@NianticHelp posted an hour ago on X (formerly Twitter) that they were aware of the server issues and were actively investigating them. To compensate players, they announced an extra hour to Hisuian Samurott Raid Day. There has been no further communication on the matter.