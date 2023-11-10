Pokemon GO "failed to authenticate" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Pokemon GO players have recently taken to various social media platforms to voice their distaste towards a recent login issue in the game. There have been quite a few reports from gamers claiming their accounts had "failed to authenticate” and that this title was asking them to try a different account to log into it.

While what might be causing this problem is unknown, Niantic will be taking prompt action to solve it. There are no guaranteed fixes for authentication failures in this title. However, the few community-made workarounds discussed below might just help you get back in the game again. This Pokemon GO guide will walk you through everything you can do to fix the "failed to authenticate" error.

How to fix the “This account has failed to authenticate” error in Pokemon GO

Here are a few fixes that might help you circumvent this error in GO to some extent:

1) Reinstall the game

This method has stood the test of time for many issues across various titles. You can simply delete the game from your device and install it again. This might help you do away with this login issue.

2) Update Pokemon GO

This might be an issue that could prevent you from logging into GO. Updating the game to its latest version might get rid of the bugs that are causing the authentication error.

3) Restart your device

Sometimes, switching off your device and turning it back on might solve a lot of login issues. The same method might work for this problem.

Turn off your device on which you play this game and restart it. Then try to log in with your account. If you are lucky, the authentication error might be fixed.

4) Check your WiFi or mobile data connection

Issues with your internet connection might cause the 'Account failed to authenticate' error in this game.

Check your WiFi router and restart it if needed. This might allow you to log into GO. Do the same for your mobile data connection if you are outside. These are effective ways of getting rid of a lot of bugs and errors in a lot of video games. Hopefully, it will fix the error for Pokemon GO as well.

5) Wait for Niantic to fix the authentication error

If none of the aforementioned methods work for you, wait for the officials to deal with the issue. They will probably push a small update or fix it from their end.